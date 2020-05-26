Tuesday, May 26, 2020Back to
Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro with 48 MP primary sensor and 5G connectivity launched in China

Redmi 10X Pro 5G is powered by 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMay 26, 2020 18:13:21 IST

Redmi has unveiled its yet another smartphone series - Redmi 10X series- that includes Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro in China today. The smartphones come with 5G connectivity and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. In addition to these two, the company also launched a Redmi 10X 4G variant.

Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X 4G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G pricing, availability

Redmi 10X 5G comes in four storage options: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 16,900), 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 19,100), 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 22,200) and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model will cost you CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 25,400).

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes in just two storage variants: 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 24,800) and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 25,500).

The Redmi 10X 5G and 10X Pro 5G will go on sale on 1 June and 5 June respectively.

Redmi 10X 4G comes in two storage models: 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 10,500) and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant is priced at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 12,700). It is now available for sale in China.

The three smartphones of the Redmi 10X series are available in blue, pink, gold and white color options.

Redmi 10X 5G specifications

The smartphone features a  6.57-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. Redmi 10X 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. It offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a 16 MP front camera for selfies. On the back, you will get a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP macro camera.

The smartphone houses a 4,2520 mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

Redmi 10X 4G specifications

It sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ LCD display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone houses a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. It features a quad camera setup at the back that includes 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Redmi 10X 4G comes with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and 9W reverse charging.

Redmi 10X Pro 5G specifications

Redmi 10X Pro comes with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with HDR10. It is powered by 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on MIUI 12.

The smartphone features a 20 MP selfie camera and on the back, it has a quad-camera setup. This camera setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP macro lens.

It is equipped with a 4,520 mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging support.

