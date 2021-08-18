FP Trending

Xiaomi has finally released a teaser of Redmi 10 on social media. While the much-anticipated smartphone could be exclusively manufactured for Indian customers, the company is yet to officially reveal exact details about Redmi 10. The brand is all set to introduce Redmi 10 Prime as well. However, it is unknown whether both smartphones will be launched together.

In a teaser on social media, Xiaomi confirmed that Redmi 10 will sport an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. The official confirmation on the chipset, along with Helio G96, has been given on Xiaomi's official Twitter handle. Redmi 10 could be the first smartphone to sport the MediaTek Helio G88, which offers a maximum clock speed of 2 GHz. It was announced in July this year.

Helio G88 will be an upgraded version of the Helio G85 launched by MediaTek last year. The former comes with two cores of ARM Cortex-A75 and six cores of Cortex-A55 and backs a 90 Hz display, LPDDR4x RAM of up to 8 GB, and eMMC 5.1 storage. MediaTek has combined Helio G88 with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU that offers a maximum frequency of 1 GHz.

In a blog post (now-deleted) published last week, Xiaomi had confirmed MediaTek Helio G88 SoC to be included in Redmi Note 10 alongside some other details of the smartphone. Although not confirmed, the same chipset could feature in the upcoming Redmi phone, too.

Redmi 10 will feature a 50 MP ultra-high-resolution main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It comes with a large 6.5-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate, AdaptiveSync technology, a Reading Mode 3.0, a 5,000 mAh battery, 18 W fast charging, a 22.5 W charger. Redmi 10 has three variants – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB, priced at $179, $199 and $219 respectively.

Redmi 10 has a sleek and stylish design that’s smooth to the touch and a joy to behold. It’s available in three beautiful colors; matte Carbon Gray and Pebble White with a classic, smooth fingerprint-proof finish, and a beautifully textured glossy Sea Blue.

In addition, Redmi 10 comes with MIUI 12.5 out of the box, and offers an immersive audio experience with its dual speakers. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared some screenshots from the IMEI database of the GSM Association (GSMA), suggesting the ongoing development of Redmi 10 Prime alongside the vanilla Redmi 10.

Alright. Alongside the Redmi 10, Redmi will launch its Redmi 10 Prime as well. I've spotted the Indian variant of the device on the IMEI database website (CEIR). Launch is imminent.

The Redmi 10 Prime has reportedly appeared on the IMEI database with model number 21061119BI. The last letter of the model number suggests that the phone is India-exclusive. For the unversed, Xiaomi's global variants of smartphones are released with the letter “G” in their model numbers, while those exclusive to Chinese markets have the ”C” after the number.