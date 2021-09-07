FP Trending

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 10 Prime at a recent online event in India. The smartphone is the latest budget Redmi phone in India and is a rebranded Redmi 10 that was launched in the global markets recently. The company has also launched the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro TWS alongside. Redmi 10 Prime is set to go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores.

Redmi 10 Prime: Features, specs, price

The Redmi 10 Prime comes with a number of firsts. It is the first Redmi phone with a 50 MP main camera. It is also the first lightweight Redmi despite a 6,000mAh battery, and the first one to come with a MediaTek Helio G88 chip. It is the first Redmi to come with a RAM expansion tech, which has been seen on a number of Oppo, Vivo, and Realme devices.

Breaking News! The first sale of #Redmi10Prime goes LIVE on 7⃣th September! That's not all, you can also avail⭐️

Up to RS 750 Discount* with @HDFC_Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI. Ready to own the #AllRoundSuperstar? https://t.co/s1fPcJYx2h pic.twitter.com/pzw2ykHnIx — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) September 3, 2021

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The AdaptiveSync functionality changes the refresh rate based on the display content. The phone comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It comes with an option to expand RAM by up to 2 GB. The additional RAM will be taken from the internal storage to increase multitasking capabilities.

It gets four rear cameras (a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, a 2 MP depth sensor) and an 8 MP front camera. It supports a number of camera features such as Night mode, Pro Colour mode, Sky mode, Kaleidoscope Mode, Short video filters, Portrait mode, in-built editor, and more.

The device is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery and supports 18 W fast charging. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Additionally, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IR Blaster, and more. With an Evol design, it comes in Phantom Black, Astral White, and Bifrost Blue colours.

The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 (4 GB/64 GB) and Rs 14,499 (6 GB/128 GB) and will be available to buy, starting today (7 September) at 12 pm via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores. People can get up to Rs 750 as cashback on HDFC Bank cards.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro: Features, specs, price

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro comes with a dynamic driver and balanced armature drive for a balanced bass and mid-sound performance. It also features the Qualcomm QCC3040 Chipset with aptX Adaptive Audio Codec for high audio quality.

The TWS earbuds support Bluetooth version 5.2. It also has a low latency mode, with up to 7 hours of playback time on a single charge, and a 600mAh battery with fast charging. It also supports a USB Type-C port, in-detection, touch controls, voice assistant support, and splash and sweat resistance with an IPX4 rating.

Introducing the all-new #RedmiEarbuds3Pro! @Qualcomm QCC3040 + aptX™ Adaptive

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual Drivers

Up to 30 hr playback time

USB Type-C

IPX4 rated Immerse yourself in High-Definition Wireless Audio on 9th Sept at 12 noon, for just ₹2,999. pic.twitter.com/EsxrSMj1OB — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) September 6, 2021

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available to buy, starting September 9. It comes in Pink, White, and Blue colours.