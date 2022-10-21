FP Staff

Artificial Intelligence based image generators can be great fun if you have some quirky ideas, and the patience to get them executed. Not only can you generate some really quirky and aesthetic-looking pieces of art, but you can also come up with stuff that is bound to get you some major points on the internet.

A Reddit user recently used an artificial intelligence-based image generator to gender-swap some famous celebrities. The resulting photos have become a massive hit online, quite instantly. While some of the images that were generated looked a bit off, most of these celebrities resemble the opposite gender, almost as if they were born that way, or we were looking at pictures of their twins, but of the opposite sex.

Elon Musk, for example, looks incredible in the photo. The AI program has put some form of a reverse ageing filter and gotten rid of the finer lines and some of the wrinkles. And of course, it gave Musk long locks of hair.

In Jennifer Anniston’s case, the program did the opposite. Not only did it add a few years to the male version, it also added a beard, which, let’s be honest, looks quite realistic.

Chris Hemsworth’s set of photos got the most appreciation on the Reddit thread where the photos were posted, and we can see why. We reckon if Thor had a biological sister on Asgard, someone looking like this ought to have taken up that role.

Conor McGregor’s photos show just how intricately some AI image generators work. Not only did the program get rid of his bushing and fully-grown beard, but it also gave Conor some really good hair. Also, note the change in dress.

And, here’s our favourite rapper alive. If Marshal Mathers really had a twin, we reckon this is exactly what she would have looked like.

Drake’s transformation again is noteworthy. Notice the lack of a beard and the change in the hairline in the AI-generated version.

Gordon Ramsay’s images though are one of the few ones where the AI-image generator did an okay-ish job. It simply looks like Ramsay has put on a wig in the generated image.

Similarly, the AI generator had a similar solution for Jim Parsons from TBBT and his generated image.

Finally, Tom Cruise’s transformation though had some identifiable, but subtler tweaks.

Most of the celebrities looked attractive in their opposite-gender avatars. One Reddit user observed this feature and wrote: “I just learned good-looking people are just good-looking.”