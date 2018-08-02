Thursday, August 02, 2018 Back to
Reuters 02 August, 2018 08:08 IST

Reddit says hacker has compromised user data from 2005 to May 2007

Hacker stole an old database backup containing very early Reddit user data from the site’s launch in 2005.

Social media network Reddit said on Wednesday a hacker broke into a few of its systems and accessed some user data, including current email addresses and a 2007 database backup containing old encrypted passwords.

Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California April 15, 2014. Reddit, a website with a retro-'90s look and space-alien mascot that tracks everything from online news to celebrity Q&As, is going after more eyeballs, and advertising, by allowing members of its passionate community to post their own news more quickly and easily. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY) - GM1EA4G0J5C01

Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco. Reuters

A copy of an old database backup containing very early Reddit user data from the site’s launch in 2005 through May 2007 was accessed by the hacker, the social media network said.

"Although this was a serious attack, the attacker did not gain write access to Reddit systems; they gained read-only access to some systems that contained backup data, source code and other logs," Reddit's founding engineer Christopher Slowe wrote here on Reddit.

Slowe said Reddit learned on June 19 an attacker compromised a few of its employees’ accounts between June 14 and June 18.

The breach was carried out by intercepting text messages that were meant to reach employees with one-time login codes, Reddit said, adding that it was notifying the affected users.

Slowe said the firm hired its first head of security nearly three months ago. “So far he hasn’t quit”.

