Reddit issues transparency report for 2017 banning 944 suspicious accounts associated with Russia’s Internet Research Agency

News-Analysis AP Apr 11, 2018 10:10 AM IST

Discussion forum company Reddit issued its transparency report for 2017 during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate appearance, saying it had found and banned 944 suspicious accounts associated with Russia’s Internet Research Agency.

Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California.

Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters.Reuters

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman says in a post that the company is cooperating with Congress and informed lawmakers of its findings Tuesday.

Sen. Mark Warner welcomed the announcement in a statement, saying all technology platforms have a responsibility to prevent foreign adversaries from interfering in U.S. elections.

The update went out during Zuckerberg’s five-hour appearance before a joint U.S. Senate committee hearing. Senators grilled him about privacy in the wake of pro-Trump data mining firm Cambridge Analytica’s collection of Facebook data on millions of Americans without their knowledge.


Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 10:10 AM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 10:10 AM


