FP Trending

Reddit has introduced a new chat feature called ‘Start Chatting’. The tool will make it easier for Reddit users to find other people who want to talk about the same topic.

“This past month, as people around the world have been at home under various shelter-in-place restrictions, Redditors have been using chat at phenomenal new levels. Whether it’s about topics related to COVID-19, local news, or just their favorite games and hobbies, people all around the world are looking for others to talk to,” Reddit mentioned on its blog post.

Redditors can visit the community and click on the ‘Start Chatting’ prompt. Following this, they will be directed to a randomly generated, community-themed chat room. Start Chatting is accessible across desktop and mobile platforms.

Reddit said that during testing, they have seen interesting use cases for the new feature ranging from meeting new people within conversation-oriented communities to discussing cliffhangers from the latest episodes of TV shows.

Start Chatting has already started to roll out and will soon be available to more communities in the coming weeks.

Users can manage chat notifications on the Start Chatting tool. To do so, they will have to go to the ‘settings’ icon in the top right of the chat and turn on ‘Mute Notifications’, if they prefer a less noisy experience.

Redditors can also leave the chat if they do not wish to be part of it anymore.

In case someone is breaking the rules or harassing you in an individual or group chat, you can report the message, block the user or simply leave the chat.

