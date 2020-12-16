Wednesday, December 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reddit, an online community platform acquires short-video making social media platform Dubsmash

The financial aspects of the deal, which saw the acquisition of Dubsmash by Reddit, are yet to be disclosed.


TechSamvadDec 16, 2020 11:49:09 IST

Reddit, an online community platform for conversation and human connections has acquired short-form video app Dubsmash. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed yet. Dubsmash will bring two key strengths to Reddit. First, Dubsmash’s mission is unique among social platforms, and is aligned with Reddit’s own mission of bringing community and belonging to everyone in the world. Just as Reddit is a place for content you won’t see anywhere else on the Internet, Dubsmash provides a welcoming platform for creators and users who are under-represented in social media. Second, we will integrate Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools into Reddit, which will empower Reddit’s own creators to express themselves in original and authentic ways that are endemic to our communities, wrote Reddit in a blog post.

“Both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep-rooted respect for how communities come together,” said Steve Huffman, CEO, Reddit. “Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions. It’s clear that our missions closely align and that our community-focused platforms can coexist and grow as we learn from each other.”

“In our years of building Dubsmash, we’ve learned how video can spark creativity, unlock interactions, and deepen connections within communities” said Suchit Dash, Head of Dubsmash. “We want to continue our journey to bring best in class video products to our users, and now Reddit users. We believe in the idea of connecting creators around interests and topics, something Reddit has pioneered, in our growing Dubsmash community.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apex Legends

Apex Legends' latest glitch makes the drone Lifeline invincible: Report

Dec 02, 2020
Apex Legends' latest glitch makes the drone Lifeline invincible: Report
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei secures $7 million fund for new undisclosed venture from investors and friends

Carl Pei

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei secures $7 million fund for new undisclosed venture from investors and friends

Dec 10, 2020
Health-tech startup NeoDocs raises an undisclosed amount of funds in pre-seed funding led by 9Unicorns

NeoDocs

Health-tech startup NeoDocs raises an undisclosed amount of funds in pre-seed funding led by 9Unicorns

Dec 02, 2020
Temasek backed Vertex Ventures invests in backend automation startup Signzy Technologies

Signzy

Temasek backed Vertex Ventures invests in backend automation startup Signzy Technologies

Dec 03, 2020
San Francisco-based gaming startup Krikey now backed by Jio Platforms, launches new AR game called Yaatra

Krikey

San Francisco-based gaming startup Krikey now backed by Jio Platforms, launches new AR game called Yaatra

Dec 03, 2020
Digital learning startup KopyKitab raises undisclosed amount from investors Pacatolus and others

KopyKitab

Digital learning startup KopyKitab raises undisclosed amount from investors Pacatolus and others

Dec 03, 2020

science

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020