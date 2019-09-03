tech2 News Staff

Nubia, a brand owned by Chinese telecom giant ZTE, had earlier launched the gaming-centric smartphone called the Red Magic 3 which was powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Now the company is in the process of announcing a new device with the Snapdragon 855 Plus called the Red Magic 3S in China on 5 September.

While the device hasn't launched yet, the benchmark scores of the phone have appeared on AnTuTu and they are staggering, to say the least.

The listing, as per a report by GizmoChina, of the device has a model number NX629J and it has attained the highest average benchmarking score of 510,496. For comparisons, the iPhone XS Max (Review) and the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), widely regarded as the fastest phones in the industry have average scores of 309,188 and 371,610. The 2018 iPad Pro with its A12X chipset has a comparably high score of 553,771.

Nothing else is known about the specifications of the device but we know that since this device is an enhanced version of the Red Magic 3 so it will be borrowing specs from the latter.

We expect things such as 90 Hz AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, 4D vibration feedback and the 48 MP camera sensors to be retained.

The phone could have an additional camera at the back since the Red Magic 3 only had one. There is also no information available on the pricing of this device although we do expect the phone to be around the same price range as the Red Magic 3. We should know more on the day of the launch.

