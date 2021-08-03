Tuesday, August 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme's Dizo launches its first smartwatch called Dizo Watch with 12 days battery life at Rs 3,499

The smartwatch comes with 90 sport modes, live watch faces, and blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart rate monitoring.


FP TrendingAug 03, 2021 15:23:14 IST

Realme's TechLife brand Dizo introduced its first smartwatch Realme Dizo Watch in India on Monday, 2 August. The smartwatch offers a host of features including a color touchscreen display, up to 12 days of battery life, 90 sport modes, live watch faces, and blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart rate monitoring.

Realme Dizo Watch has been listed for Rs 3,499, though it is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The smartwatch will be up for sale on Flipkart starting at noon on Friday, 6 August. Later, it will be available in select retail stores across India.

Dizo smartwatch

Dizo smartwatch

The Realme Dizo Watch comes with a 1.4-inch TFT display that gives a 323ppi pixel density and 600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring for SpO2 levels, and 90 sports modes to track activities such as running, walking and cycling, spinning, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, and more. It records daily and weekly exercise durations and calorie consumption. However, in the case of heart rate and oxygen level tracking, the watch isn't medically approved and hence, should not be used for diagnosis or treatment for any ailments.

Other features of the Dizo smartwatch include Bluetooth v5.0, a 315 mAh battery that comes with a low energy consumption chip, and runs for around 12 days on a single charge and more. The smartwatch weighs 38 grams and measures 257.6×35.7×12.2 mm.

Users can connect their Dizo smartwatch with the Realme Link app available for Android and iOS. The app can control Realme and Dizo connected devices at the same time. Users can also control Realme and Dizo earbuds with their Realme Dizo smartwatch.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Dizo Star

Realme Dizo launches Star 300, Star 500 feature phones in India: Check prices, features

Jul 23, 2021
Realme Dizo launches Star 300, Star 500 feature phones in India: Check prices, features
Realme Book laptop in blue and grey colour options teased by Realme CEO ahead of the official launch

Realme Book

Realme Book laptop in blue and grey colour options teased by Realme CEO ahead of the official launch

Aug 03, 2021
Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro and other Realme products to be launched on 23 July

Realme

Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro and other Realme products to be launched on 23 July

Jul 19, 2021
Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Realme Buds Q2 Neo to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme launch event

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Realme Buds Q2 Neo to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Jul 23, 2021
Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Realme Buds Q2 Neo launched in India

Realme

Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Realme Buds Q2 Neo launched in India

Jul 23, 2021
Mivi Collar Classic, Boat Rockerz 330 Review Snapshots: Wireless Neckband Earphones under Rs 1,500

Wireless Neckband Earphones under Rs 1,500

Mivi Collar Classic, Boat Rockerz 330 Review Snapshots: Wireless Neckband Earphones under Rs 1,500

Jul 29, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021