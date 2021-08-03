FP Trending

Realme's TechLife brand Dizo introduced its first smartwatch Realme Dizo Watch in India on Monday, 2 August. The smartwatch offers a host of features including a color touchscreen display, up to 12 days of battery life, 90 sport modes, live watch faces, and blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart rate monitoring.

Realme Dizo Watch has been listed for Rs 3,499, though it is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The smartwatch will be up for sale on Flipkart starting at noon on Friday, 6 August. Later, it will be available in select retail stores across India.

The Realme Dizo Watch comes with a 1.4-inch TFT display that gives a 323ppi pixel density and 600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring for SpO2 levels, and 90 sports modes to track activities such as running, walking and cycling, spinning, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, and more. It records daily and weekly exercise durations and calorie consumption. However, in the case of heart rate and oxygen level tracking, the watch isn't medically approved and hence, should not be used for diagnosis or treatment for any ailments.

Other features of the Dizo smartwatch include Bluetooth v5.0, a 315 mAh battery that comes with a low energy consumption chip, and runs for around 12 days on a single charge and more. The smartwatch weighs 38 grams and measures 257.6×35.7×12.2 mm.

Users can connect their Dizo smartwatch with the Realme Link app available for Android and iOS. The app can control Realme and Dizo connected devices at the same time. Users can also control Realme and Dizo earbuds with their Realme Dizo smartwatch.