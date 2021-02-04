Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Realme is hosting its first smartphone launch event of 2021, where it will be launching the new Realme X7 series. The new series is believed to include two smartphones – Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. The two smartphones are expected to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets. Realme has also teased the colour variants of the new X7 series smartphones, showing off a gradient fish colour – with hues of pink, yellow, white and blue, and a black colour variant.

The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST, and will be streamed on Realme's social media handles, including its official YouTube page.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro expected specifications

The Realme X7 Pro is expected to offer a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED panel with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is likely to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme X7 is expected to sport a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It might also come protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Realme X7 Pro weighs around 184 grams and the Realme X7 weighs 175 grams. The devices are expected to come in at 8.5 mm and 8.1 mm thickness respectively.

The Realme X7 Pro might be powered by flagship-grade octa-core Dimensity 1000 Plus, while the Realme X7 is by the Dimensity 800U chipset. The Realme X7 is expected to be available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB configurations while the X7 Pro is likely to be available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB combo.

The Realme X7 Pro is expected to come with a primary 64 MP camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide as well as a 2 MP macro lens. It might also feature a 2 MP retro portrait lens. The device might house a 32 MP single punch-hole selfie camera as well.

The Realme X7 is also expected to come with a 32 MP selfie camera and other features similar to the X7 Pro. However, it might not have a 2 MP retro portrait lens.