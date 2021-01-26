FP Trending

The launch dates of the Realme X7 and X7 Pro will be 4 February, according to leaksters, reported Tech Radar. As per the report, leakster Amit Bhiwani shared the image of the Realme X7 series India launch invite on Twitter. As per the report, the invite states that the company will launch the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in the first week of February. The specific date was 4 February according to Bhiwani. However, the tweet has been pulled down since then. Soon after the leak, CEO of Realme India Madhav Sheth tweeted an image of Realme X7, highlighting the colour option for the upcoming series.

"What would you name this #realmeX7 colour variant? RT & reply using #XisTheFuture," he wrote.

What would you name this #realmeX7 colour variant? RT & reply using #XisTheFuture. pic.twitter.com/yaHJIz5txq — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 23, 2021

The Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 features a gradient finish with a 'Dare to Leap' motif on the back. The report reveals that Realme X7 Pro weighs around 184 grams and the Realme X7 weighs 175 grams. The devices come in at 8.5 mm and 8.1 mm thickness respectively.

The Realme X7 Pro offers a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Samsung made AMOLED panel with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme X7 sports a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen and has a 60Hz refresh rate. It too is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Realme X7 Pro is powered by flagship-grade octa-core Dimensity 1000 Plus, while the Realme X7 is by the Dimensity 800U chipset. The Realme X7 is available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB configurations while the X7 Pro is available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB combo.

The X7 Pro has a primary 64 MP camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide as well as a 2 MP macro lens. It also has a 2 MP retro portrait lens. The device supports a 32 Mp single punch-hole selfie camera as well.

The X7 also comes with a 32 MP selfie camera and other features similar to the X7 Pro. However, it does not have a 2 MP retro portrait lens.