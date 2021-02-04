tech2 News Staff

Realme finally launched the Realme X7 series in India today. The series includes two smartphones named Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. According to the company, both models also come with 5G connectivity and are powered by the latest Dimensity chipsets. Realme has also announced the new 'Real Upgrade program' that will let you buy the new X7 series at just 70 percent of the price, and you can pay the balance a year later. With the upgrade program, buyers will still be eligible for instant discounts and offers. The program will be available on Flipkart under 'Flipkart Smart Upgrade'.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro pricing, availability

Realme X7 comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999. It is available in Silver and Nebula colour variants.

It will go on sale on 12 February on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm.

Introducing #realmeX7

👉Dimensity 800U 5G Processor

👉50W SuperDART Charge

👉64MP AI Triple Camera Available in:

👉6+128GB, ₹19,999

👉8+128GB, ₹21,999 1st sale at 12 PM, 12th Feb on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.#XperienceTheFuture pic.twitter.com/4Jnb4SMNm5 — realme (@realmemobiles) February 4, 2021

Realme X7 Pro comes in just one 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 29,999. It comes in Fantasy and Mystic Black colour variants. The smartphone will be available for purchase on 10 February at 12 noon on Flipkart and realme.com

Presenting #realmeX7Pro

👉Dimensity 1000+ Processor

👉65W SuperDART Charge

👉120Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen

And more! Available in:

👉8+128GB, ₹29,999 1st sale at 12 PM, 10th Feb on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.#XperienceTheFuture pic.twitter.com/Hm1CHEXHhw — realme (@realmemobiles) February 4, 2021

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 features a 6.4 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,600 x 720 HD+ resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The MediaTek 800U chipset features eight cores with ARM Cortex A76 cores, clocked up to 2.4 GHz.

In terms of camera, it features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it sports a 32 MP punch hole camera. The phone's camera support 4K videos at up to 30 fps and slow motions at up to 120 fps.

Realme X7 is equipped with a 4,310 mAh battery that supports 50 W fast charging.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.5 inch full HD+ AMOLED display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, it features a quad-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. It comes with a 32 MP front camera for selfies. Realme X7 Pro 5G also allows 4K videos at 60 fps.

It houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging technology.