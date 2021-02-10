tech2 News Staff

Realme X7 series that includes Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G debuted in India last week. Realme X7 Pro 5G is going on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. In terms of highlights, the smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 8 GB RAM and 64 MP quad rear camera setup. The company has announced that Realme X7 5G will go on sale on 12 February on Flipkart and the Realme website.

Realme X7 Pro pricing, availability

Realme X7 Pro comes in just one 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 29,999. It comes in Fantasy and Mystic Black colour variants. The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com

Meet #realmeX7Pro with:

👉 Dimensity 1000+ 5G Processor

👉 120Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen

👉 65W SuperDart Charge

👉 Sony 64MP Quad Camera with IMX686 Sensor Priced at ₹29,999. 1st sale at 12 PM, 10th Feb on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/Z9ILNYSvCv pic.twitter.com/xC7KNKvL0H — realme (@realmemobiles) February 4, 2021

Realme has also announced the new 'Real Upgrade program' that will let you buy the new X7 series at just 70 percent of the price, and you can pay the balance a year later. With the upgrade program, buyers will still be eligible for instant discounts and offers. The program will be available on Flipkart under 'Flipkart Smart Upgrade'.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.5 inch full HD+ AMOLED display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, it features a quad-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. It comes with a 32 MP front camera for selfies. Realme X7 Pro 5G also allows 4K videos at 60 fps.

It houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperDart fast charging technology.