Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X7 Pro 5G with a 64 MP quad camera to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com

Realme X7 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffFeb 10, 2021 08:59:13 IST

Realme X7 series that includes Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G debuted in India last week. Realme X7 Pro 5G is going on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. In terms of highlights, the smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 8 GB RAM and 64 MP quad rear camera setup. The company has announced that Realme X7 5G will go on sale on 12 February on Flipkart and the Realme website.

Realme X7 Pro 5G with a 64 MP quad camera to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com

Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 Pro pricing, availability

Realme X7 Pro comes in just one 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 29,999. It comes in Fantasy and Mystic Black colour variants. The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com 

Realme has also announced the new 'Real Upgrade program' that will let you buy the new X7 series at just 70 percent of the price, and you can pay the balance a year later. With the upgrade program, buyers will still be eligible for instant discounts and offers. The program will be available on Flipkart under 'Flipkart Smart Upgrade'.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.5 inch full HD+ AMOLED display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, it features a quad-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. It comes with a 32 MP front camera for selfies. Realme X7 Pro 5G also allows 4K videos at 60 fps.

It houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperDart fast charging technology.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme X7 series

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 19,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively

Feb 04, 2021
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 19,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event live

Realme X7 series

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event live

Feb 04, 2021

science

Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Betelgeuse

Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Feb 09, 2021
WHO probe in Wuhan: Animal source of COVID-19 not yet found, cold chain transmission not ruled out

COVID-19 Probe

WHO probe in Wuhan: Animal source of COVID-19 not yet found, cold chain transmission not ruled out

Feb 09, 2021
SpaceX Starship SN10 passes cryogenic proof test, awaits green light to launch by 12 February

Starship SN10

SpaceX Starship SN10 passes cryogenic proof test, awaits green light to launch by 12 February

Feb 09, 2021
Rare radioactive element Einsteinium described in remarkable, complex mid-pandemic study

Enigmatic Einsteinium

Rare radioactive element Einsteinium described in remarkable, complex mid-pandemic study

Feb 09, 2021