12:06 (IST)

Realme X7 Max 5G: What we know so far

Ahead of the event, we already know that the Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a 120 Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED screen that houses a punch-hole camera at the top left corner. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and will support 50 W fast charging.

In terms of camera, it will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. Realme has further revealed that the smartphone will come in black, pink and silver colour options.

The X7 Max 5G will be 8.4 mm thick and will weigh 179 grams.