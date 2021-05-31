Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Realme will be hosting a launch event today, 31 June, to unveil two new products for the Indian market. It will be launching a new smartphone in the X7 series – Realme X7 Max 5G – and a new smart TV, called the Realme smart TV 4K. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST and will be streamed LIVE on Realme's social media channels.
Realme X7 Max 5G: What we know so far
Ahead of the event, we already know that the Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a 120 Hz FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen that houses a punch-hole camera at the top left corner. The smartphone will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset and will come with support for 50 W charging.
In terms of camera, it will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. Realme has further revealed that the smartphone will come in black, pink and silver colour options.
The X7 Max 5G will be 8.4 mm thick and will weigh 179 grams.
Realme smart TV 4K: What we know so far
We already know that the Realme smart TV 4K will come in 43-inch and 50-inch display sizes. Realme has also confirmed the smart TV will feature Dolby Vision-enabled 4K display and Dolby Atmos audio.
