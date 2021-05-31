Monday, May 31, 2021Back to
Realme X7 Max 5G launch today LIVE updates: X7 Max to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

tech2 News StaffMay 31, 2021 12:01:00 IST

Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a 120 Hz FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen that houses a punch-hole camera at the top left corner.

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Realme X7 Max 5G: What we know so far

    Ahead of the event, we already know that the Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a 120 Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED screen that houses a punch-hole camera at the top left corner. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and will support 50 W fast charging.

    In terms of camera, it will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. Realme has further revealed that the smartphone will come in black, pink and silver colour options.

    The X7 Max 5G will be 8.4 mm thick and will weigh 179 grams.

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Hey there! You are a bit early, but we expect the launch event to kick off by 12.30 pm IST. 

    At the launch event today, expect the new Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme smart TV 4K to be launched.

  • 11:48 (IST)

Realme will be hosting a launch event today, 31 June, to unveil two new products for the Indian market. It will be launching a new smartphone in the X7 series – Realme X7 Max 5G – and a new smart TV, called the Realme smart TV 4K. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST and will be streamed LIVE on Realme's social media channels.

Realme X7 Max 5G: What we know so far

Ahead of the event, we already know that the Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a 120 Hz FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen that houses a punch-hole camera at the top left corner. The smartphone will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset and will come with support for 50 W charging.

In terms of camera, it will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. Realme has further revealed that the smartphone will come in black, pink and silver colour options.

The X7 Max 5G will be 8.4 mm thick and will weigh 179 grams.

Realme smart TV 4K: What we know so far

We already know that the Realme smart TV 4K will come in 43-inch and 50-inch display sizes. Realme has also confirmed the smart TV will feature Dolby Vision-enabled 4K display and Dolby Atmos audio.



