Realme launched Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K in India last week. The two products will be available for purchase at 12 pm today in India. Realme X7 Max 5G joins the company's X7 series that already includes Realme X7 (Review) and Realme X7 Pro (Review). The highlights of Realme X7 Max 5G includes MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, 64 MP triple rear camera setup and support for 50 W fast charging. As for the smart TV, it comes with support for Dolby Atmos and will be available in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme X7 Max 5G comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 29,999. The smartphone comes in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver and Milky Way colour variants. Realme will offer a 10 percent instant discount on Citi Bank debit and credit cards.

Realme Smart TV 4K comes in two screen sizes. The 43-inch model is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 50-inch model will cost you Rs 39,999. Realme will offer an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

The two products will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X7 Max 5G specifications

Realme X7 Max 5G features a 120 Hz super AMOLED display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It is powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. It will run on Realme 2.0 UI.

In terms of camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it sports a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50 W fast charging.

Realme smart TV 4K details

Realme Smart TV 4K comes in two sizes: a 43-inch and 50-inch. It offers 4K UHD resolution, 83 percent NTSC colour gamut and 90 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

It comes with support for Dolby Cinema and Google voice assistant. The smart TV also comes with a 178-degree field of view, 1.07 billion colours, built-in Chroma Boost and Picture Engine optimisation. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek chipset and offers 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

According to Realme, the smart TV comes with hands-free voice control and you can just say "Ok Google" to trigger the assistant.

The smart TV 4K also comes with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. As for audio, it houses 24 W quad stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos and DTS HD. For connectivity, it sports three HDMI ports that include two USB ports and one AV input and one ethernet port. It is expected to be powered by a quad-core MediaTek chipset.