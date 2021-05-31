Monday, May 31, 2021Back to
Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme smart TV 4K to launch today in India at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme X7 Max will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset and will come with support for 50 W charging.


tech2 News StaffMay 31, 2021 11:38:05 IST

Realme is all set to launch Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme smart TV 4K in India today at 12.30 pm. Realme X7 Max 5G will join the company's Realme X7-series that already includes Realme X7 (Review) and Realme X7 Pro (Review). The company has revealed a handful of specifications of the smartphone including design, chipset, display and more. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. In addition to this, a recent leak by Realme Times hints that the smart TV might come in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes.

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme smart TV 4K launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. You can watch the livestream on Realme's social media handles and YouTube page. To catch all the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Realme X7 Max 5G expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a 120 Hz FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen that houses a punch-hole camera at the top left corner. The smartphone will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset and will come with support for 50 W charging.

In terms of camera, it will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. Realme has further revealed that the smartphone will come in black, pink and silver colour options.

The X7 Max 5G will be 8.4 mm thick and will weigh 179 grams.

Realme smart TV 4K expected details

According to a report by Realme Times, Realme Smart TV 4K  might come in two sizes: a 43-inch and 50-inch. It is also expected to come with support for Dolby Cinema and a voice assistant. The report further suggests that it is likely to come with a 178-degree field of view, 1.07 billion colours, built-in Chroma Boost and Picture Engine optimisation.

As for audio, it is expected to feature 24 W quad stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos and DTS HD. For connectivity, it might come with three  HDMI ports that include two USB ports and one AV input and one ethernet port. It is expected to be powered by a quad-core MediaTek chipset.

In terms of pricing, the report reveals that the 43-inch model might be priced between Rs 28,000- Rs 30,000 and the 50-inch model might be priced between Rs 33,000- Rs 35,000.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


