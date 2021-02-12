tech2 News Staff

After its launch last week, Realme X7 5G is available for purchase for the first time today. The sale of the smartphone kicked off at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme.com. The higher model in the new X7 series – Realme X7 Pro 5G – also went on its first sale this week. The highlight of the Realme X7 series is that they are powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets. The Realme X7 series is also eligible for the company's new 'Real Upgrade program' that will let users buy the new smartphones at 70 percent of the price, and can pay the balance a year later.

You can read our Realme X7 Pro 5G review here.

Realme X7 5G pricing and offers

Realme X7 comes in two storage variants: the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999. It is available in Silver and Nebula colour variants.

If you opt for the Real upgrade program, you will still be eligible for instant discounts and offers. The program will be available on Flipkart under 'Flipkart Smart Upgrade'.

Realme X7 5G specifications and features

Realme X7 features a 6.4 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,600 x 720 HD+ resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The MediaTek 800U chipset features eight cores with ARM Cortex A76 cores, clocked up to 2.4 GHz.

In terms of camera, it features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it sports a 32 MP punch hole camera. The phone's camera support 4K videos at up to 30 fps and slow motions at up to 120 fps.

Realme X7 is equipped with a 4,310 mAh battery that supports 50 W fast charging.