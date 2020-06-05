FP Trending

Realme in January released its X50 5G and a few months later in April, the company launched X50m 5G. Now, reports have surfaced that Realme is working on a new phone named X50t 5G having model number RMX2052.

Realme X50t 5G is rumoured to have features similar to the Realme X50m. According to a tipster, the phone will be unveiled in two days.

The device is expected to weigh 202g and has a thickness of 9.3mm. On the other hand, X50m measures 8.9mm in thickness and weighs 193 grams.

Realme X50m supports seven 5G frequency bands, while the upcoming device will support only three - n41, n78 and n79.

The new phone will feature dual punch-hole LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 48-megapixel quad cameras. It will offer 30W fast charging.

Powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset, Realme X50t is expected to be equipped with a 4,200mAh battery.

Realme X50m 5G is the company’s third smartphone in the X50 series. The other two are X50 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and runs on the Android 10-based Realme UI. The Realme X50m features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio of the phone is 90.4 percent.

There are four cameras at the rear: a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide f/2.3 lens, a 2 MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2 MP quaternary monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It sports two selfie or front cameras, a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor.

It is available in two variants - 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB and has Dolby audio, Hi-res Audio, and dual microphones.

It is equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery supporting 30W Dart fast charging technology.