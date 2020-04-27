Monday, April 27, 2020Back to
Realme X50m 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset and two selfie cameras launched

Realme X50m 5G houses a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart fast charging technology.


FP TrendingApr 27, 2020 14:39:33 IST

The Realme X50m 5G smartphone was launched on Thursday, and as the name suggests, the smartphone is 5G-enabled. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The Realme X50m 5G is the company’s third smartphone in the X50 series. The previous two in the series are Realme X50 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Launched in China, the X50m has two variants. The price of the base model which comes with 6 GB RAM is CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 21,547), while the top model that offers 8 GB RAM is being sold at CNY 2,299 (approx. Rs 24,787).

Realme X50m 5G

It will go on sale in China from 29 April will have two colour options - Galaxy White and Starry Blue.

Pre-orders have already started on the official website. Realme has, however, not revealed anything about the global price and availability of the X50m 5G.

The device runs on the Android 10-based Realme UI and sports a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio of the device is 90.4 percent.

The Realme X50m 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations – 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB.

It features Dolby audio, Hi-res Audio, and dual microphones. As for power, there is a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart fast charging technology.

There are four cameras at the rear: a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide f/2.3 lens, a 2 MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2 MP quaternary monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Realme X50m 5G has two selfie or front cameras – a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor.

