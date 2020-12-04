tech2 News Staff

In September, Realme announced the realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, in India. Starting today, the update is now rolling out for Realme X50 pro users. Realme says that in order to ensure the stability of the update, it is making it a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users starting 4 December and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there is no hamper to user experience.

As per the company, the realme UI 2.0 is one of the "most customisable and seamless OS" in the market. The realme UI 2.0 allows users to choose notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces. The new interface also allows users to stitch subtitles to videos. For security, the realme UI 2.0 users Deepsea Privacy Plan and Security Shield. You can read about the new realme UI 2.0 features in detail, here.

"The realme UI 2.0 offers a 45 percent improvement in system resource utilisation, resulting in a 32 percent increase in system speed and a 17 percent increase in frame rate stability over the previous generation," says Realme.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications and features

Realme X50 Pro 5G features a super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and a pill-shaped hole-punch. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The chipset's onboard Snapdragon X55 LTE will ensure that the phone offers dual-mode (NSA+SA) 5G connectivity.

For photography, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with 12 MP tele Lens, 64 MP primary lens, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It can shoot in ultra-wide 4K videos in slo-mo and in ultra-wide-angle selfie videos. The phone has a real-time selfie bokeh effect in videos and UIS selfie videos. The selfie cam can also allow slo-mo selfie video.

The Realme X50 has a 32 MP wide-angle and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the front camera along with a Nightscape 3.0 with an ultra nightscape mode.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is fuelled by 4200 mAh battery, which comes with support for 65 W SuperDart fast charging technology.