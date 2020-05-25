FP Trending

Realme has launched the X50 Pro Player Edition in China. Specifically aimed towards mobile gaming, the smartphone comes with Snapdragon 865 chipset and 5G support.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has 65W fast charging and a 90Hz display among other features. The 90Hz display has a 50 percent higher refresh rate to provide a smoother visual experience.

Realme’s website says the device is made for 5G coverage and theoretical download speed peaks at 3.45 Gbps which is 10X higher than 4G.

The battery is the same as that of the Realme X50 Pro with 65 W fast-charging capabilities.

The 4,200 mAh battery will go from 0 percent to 100 percent in 35 minutes, and can provide an hour of calls with just three minutes of charging.

The phone has graphite sheets between the battery and the back panel to help disperse the heat and provide an optimal gaming experience.

The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel and the display supports HDR10+ content and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition makes use of a Sony IMX586 image sensor and has an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 12 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP portrait camera. At the front, it has a 32 MP primary and 8 MP ultra-wide camera.