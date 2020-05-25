Monday, May 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 865 processor debuts in China

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.


FP TrendingMay 25, 2020 18:18:06 IST

Realme has launched the X50 Pro Player Edition in China. Specifically aimed towards mobile gaming, the smartphone comes with Snapdragon 865 chipset and 5G support.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has 65W fast charging and a 90Hz display among other features. The 90Hz display has a 50 percent higher refresh rate to provide a smoother visual experience.

Realme’s website says the device is made for 5G coverage and theoretical download speed peaks at 3.45 Gbps which is 10X higher than 4G.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 865 processor debuts in China

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition

The battery is the same as that of the Realme X50 Pro with 65 W fast-charging capabilities.

The 4,200 mAh battery will go from 0 percent to 100 percent in 35 minutes, and can provide an hour of calls with just three minutes of charging.

The phone has graphite sheets between the battery and the back panel to help disperse the heat and provide an optimal gaming experience.

The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel and the display supports HDR10+ content and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition makes use of a Sony IMX586 image sensor and has an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 12 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP portrait camera. At the front, it has a 32 MP primary and 8 MP ultra-wide camera.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom may come with Snapdragon 855 plus chipset and 12 GB RAM: Report

May 20, 2020
Realme X3 SuperZoom may come with Snapdragon 855 plus chipset and 12 GB RAM: Report
Realme India launch updates: Realme Smart TV launched starting Rs 12,999, Buds Air Neo at Rs 2,999, Watch at Rs 3,999, PowerBank 2 at Rs 999

Realme

Realme India launch updates: Realme Smart TV launched starting Rs 12,999, Buds Air Neo at Rs 2,999, Watch at Rs 3,999, PowerBank 2 at Rs 999

May 25, 2020
Realme Watch, Realme TV to arrive in India on 25 May, company confirms

Realme

Realme Watch, Realme TV to arrive in India on 25 May, company confirms

May 15, 2020
Realme Watch colour options, screen size, other features revealed by company ahead of 25 May launch

Realme smartwatch

Realme Watch colour options, screen size, other features revealed by company ahead of 25 May launch

May 20, 2020
Realme TV to be powered by 64-bit MediaTek SoC, company confirms ahead of launch on 25 March

Realme TV

Realme TV to be powered by 64-bit MediaTek SoC, company confirms ahead of launch on 25 March

May 19, 2020
Realme Buds Air Neo to launch along side Realme TV and smartwatch on 25 May

Realme

Realme Buds Air Neo to launch along side Realme TV and smartwatch on 25 May

May 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020