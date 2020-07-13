Monday, July 13, 2020Back to
Realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with quad rear camera setup, in which the primary camera is a 64 MP sensor.


tech2 News StaffJul 13, 2020 10:47:10 IST

Realme X50 Pro (first impressions) will go on sale today for the first time after its launch. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart at 12 pm. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 12 GB of RAM.

Realme X50 Pro 5G pricing, availability

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in a 12 GB RAM variant, which is priced at Rs 47,999; an 8 GB variant priced at 41,999 and a 6 GB variant that will cost 39,999. All three variants have received a price hike of up to Rs 3,000 since the launch due to the increased GST on smartphones.

Realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme X50 Pro 5G. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

The phone comes in Rust Red and Moss Green colour options.

The smartphone will go on sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications and features

Realme X50 Pro 5G features a super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and a pill-shaped hole-punch. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The chipset's onboard Snapdragon X55 LTE will ensure that the phone offers dual-mode (NSA+SA) 5G connectivity.

For photography, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with 12 MP tele Lens, 64 MP primary lens, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It can shoot in ultra-wide 4K videos in slo-mo and in ultra-wide-angle selfie videos. The phone has a real-time selfie bokeh effect in videos and UIS selfie videos. The selfie cam can also allow slo-mo selfie video.

