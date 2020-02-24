tech2 News Staff

At a launch event in New Delhi, Realme has launched the first 5G smartphone in the Indian market – Realme X50 Pro 5G. The smartphone is also one of the first few devices to come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 12 GB of RAM.

Realme X50 Pro 5G pricing and launch offers

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in a 12 GB RAM variant, which is priced at Rs 44,999; an 8GB variant priced at 39,999 and a 6 GB variant that will cost 37,999. The smartphone will sell exclusively on Flipkart. The first sale for the Realme X50 Pro 5G is scheduled to start today, 24 February at 6.00 pm IST.

The phone comes in Rust Red and Moss Green colour options.

Realme has also announced some launch offers for the initial customers, wherein...

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications and features

Realme X50 Pro 5G features a super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and a pill-shaped hole-punch. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The chipset's onboard Snapdragon X55 LTE will ensure that the phone offers dual-mode (NSA+SA) 5G connectivity.

For photography, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with 12 MP tele Lens, 64 MP primary lens, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It can shoot in ultra-wide 4K videos in slo-mo and in ultra-wide-angle selfie videos. The phone has a real-time selfie bokeh effect in videos and UIS selfie videos. The selfie cam can also allow slo-mo selfie video.

The Realme X50 has a 32 MP wide-angle and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the front camera along with a Nightscape 3.0 with an ultra nightscape mode.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is fuelled by 4200 mAh battery, which comes with support for 65 W SuperDart fast charging technology.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.