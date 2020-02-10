tech2 News Staff

Realme Europe recently announced on its Twitter that it will be unveiling its new 5G flagship at the upcoming Mobile World Congress that is scheduled to take place on 24 February in Barcelona. Reportedly, this smartphone is going to be Realme X50 Pro 5G.

The company has now shared a poster on Weibo that it will be launching Realme X50 Pro 5G at on 24 February at MWC 2020.

(Also read: Amazon withdraws from Mobile World Congress 2020 over coronavirus fears)

As per a Weibo post by the company CMO Xu Qi Chase, Realme X50 Pro 5G is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor. He shared a screenshot that reveals several specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

It suggests that the smartphone will run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is expected to offer 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage. Popping up with the model number, RMX2071, Realme X50 Pro 5G is likely to come with NFC and support dual SIM.

The battery and camera details are yet to be revealed.

If we go by the specifications and design of Realme X50 5G that was launched in China recently, Realme 5G Pro 5G might also sport a pill-shaped dual camera setup at the front.

To recall, Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is the highlight of the smartphone. The display of the device also sports a dual punch-hole selfie camera, which includes a 16 MP sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide sensor. Under the hood, the Realme X50 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem.

At the rear, the smartphone comes with a 64 MP f/1.8 camera, along with a 12 MP telephoto and an 8 MP ultrawide camera, accompanied by a 2 MP macro setup.

Fuelling the Realme X50 5G is a 4,200 mAh battery, which supports 30 W VOOC 4.0 wired charging. The smartphone runs Android 10-based OS, with the tweaked version of ColorOS 7 on top, which the company calls Realme UI.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.