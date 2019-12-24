tech2 News Staff

Realme will be launching its first smartphone of 2020 on 7 January in Beijing. The company has announced that the Realme X50 5G will be launched in China.

This launch information was revealed by the company via a Weibo post. As per translation, the post reads, "Don't wait, let's talk about 5G! Realme's grand opening year, 5G youth flagship! See you in Beijing on January 7!" The poster shared with this post reveals the colour variants of this upcoming smartphone.

It suggests that the Realme X50 5G might come in blue and purple options. This post does not reveal any specifications of the phone, except that the phone will be 5G-enabled.

As per another Weibo post by the company, this smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. As per a report by GSMArena, it is expected to come with a pill-shaped dual selfie camera on the front. This camera is likely to be placed at the left corner of the display. The report also reveals that the company might also unveil a Lite variant of the smartphone at this event.

The company has also previously confirmed that the battery of Realme X50 5G will come with VOOC 4.0 fast charging. It will supposedly charge the phone up to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

