Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Realme X50 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset to debut in China on 7 January

Realme X50 5G will come with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support that can charge up to 70 percent in 30 minutes.


tech2 News StaffDec 24, 2019 16:06:45 IST

Realme will be launching its first smartphone of 2020 on 7 January in Beijing. The company has announced that the Realme X50 5G will be launched in China.

This launch information was revealed by the company via a Weibo post. As per translation, the post reads, "Don't wait, let's talk about 5G! Realme's grand opening year, 5G youth flagship! See you in Beijing on January 7!" The poster shared with this post reveals the colour variants of this upcoming smartphone.

Realme X50 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset to debut in China on 7 January

Representaional Image.

It suggests that the Realme X50 5G might come in blue and purple options. This post does not reveal any specifications of the phone, except that the phone will be 5G-enabled.

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

As per another Weibo post by the company, this smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. As per a report by GSMArena, it is expected to come with a pill-shaped dual selfie camera on the front. This camera is likely to be placed at the left corner of the display. The report also reveals that the company might also unveil a Lite variant of the smartphone at this event.

The company has also previously confirmed that the battery of Realme X50 5G will come with VOOC 4.0 fast charging. It will supposedly charge the phone up to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

