tech2 News Staff

Realme launched a bunch of products last week in India including the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q, and a Realme Adventurer Backpack.

The two smartphones come with Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, a 120 Hz refresh rate display, and 4,200 mAh battery. They will go on the first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom pricing, availability

Realme X3 comes in two storage variants―8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage that is priced at Rs 25,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes in two storage variants―12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999.

Both smartphones come in Glacier Blue and Arctic White colour variants.

Both smartphones will be available for purchase today on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm.

Keep up the Xcitement!

It’s almost time to get your hands on the best 4G Flagships, #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom which come equipped with the best-in-segment features. #60XSuperZoomSuperSpeed

Sale tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/SsjLLQz7Su pic.twitter.com/kVE5lXWHJm — realme (@realmemobiles) June 29, 2020

Realme X3 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch LCD Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 + processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a 64 MP quad-camera setup that also includes ultra-wide angle tens, 2X telephoto lens, and a macro lens.

On the front, it features a 16 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup for selfies.

It is equipped by a 4,200 mAh battery that supports the 30W Dart charge.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM 256 GB internal storage.

On the camera front, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP sensor that allows 5X optical zoom and 60X digital zoom, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. Realme X3 SuperZoom also features Nightscape 4.0 with a new Starry Mode. For selfies, you will get a dual-camera setup that includes a 32 MP primary camera and an 8 MP camera.

The smartphone houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge.