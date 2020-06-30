Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, specifications, more

Both Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom are powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset and come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display, and 4,200 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffJun 30, 2020 08:50:01 IST

Realme launched a bunch of products last week in India including the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q, and a Realme Adventurer Backpack.

The two smartphones come with Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, a 120 Hz refresh rate display, and 4,200 mAh battery. They will go on the first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom pricing, availability

Realme X3 comes in two storage variants―8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage that is priced at Rs 25,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes in two storage variants―12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Both smartphones come in Glacier Blue and Arctic White colour variants.

Both smartphones will be available for purchase today on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm.

Realme X3 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch LCD Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 + processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a 64 MP quad-camera setup that also includes ultra-wide angle tens, 2X telephoto lens, and a macro lens.

On the front, it features a 16 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup for selfies.

It is equipped by a 4,200 mAh battery that supports the 30W Dart charge.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM  256 GB internal storage.

On the camera front, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP sensor that allows 5X optical zoom and 60X digital zoom, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. Realme X3 SuperZoom also features Nightscape 4.0 with a new Starry Mode. For selfies, you will get a dual-camera setup that includes a 32 MP primary camera and an 8 MP camera.

The smartphone houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge.

