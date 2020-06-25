tech2 News Staff

Realme has launched four products in India today that include Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q, and a Realme Adventurer backpack.

The two newly launched smartphones come with Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 64 MP quad-camera setup, 120 Hz refresh rate display, and 4,200 mAh battery.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q, Realme Adventurer backpack pricing, availability

Realme X3 comes in two storage variants―8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage that is priced at Rs 25,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes in two storage variants―12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999.

Both smartphones come in Glacier Blue and Arctic White colour variants.

Both Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available for purchase on 30 June at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. Pre-booking for Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom begins on 25 June (today) at 8 pm and will be open till 27 June mid-night.

Realme Buds Q are priced at Rs 1,999 and come in white, black, and yellow colour options. They will go on sale on 1 July on Amazon and Realme.com. The newly launched Adventurer backpack is priced at Rs 1,499 and comes in one black colour variant. It will also go on sale on 1 July on Amazon and Realme.com.

Introducing #realmeX3:

✅SDM 855+

✅120Hz Ultra Smooth Display

✅64MP Quad Camera

Starting from ₹24,999.#realmeX3SuperZoom has all the above and 60X Super Zoom.

Starting from ₹27,999.

1st Sale at 12 PM, 30 June on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkarthttps://t.co/tHgEfmVlSK pic.twitter.com/OgCEfTWqpn — realme (@realmemobiles) June 25, 2020

Realme X3 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch LCD Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 + processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a 64 MP quad-camera setup that also includes ultra-wide angle tens, 2X telephoto lens, and a macro lens.

On the front, it features a 16 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup for selfies.

It is equipped by a 4,200 mAh battery that supports the 30W Dart charge.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM 256 GB internal storage.

On the camera front, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP sensor that allows 5X optical zoom and 60X digital zoom, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. Realme X3 SuperZoom also features Nightscape 4.0 with a new Starry Mode. For selfies, you will get a dual-camera setup that includes a 32 MP primary camera and an 8 MP camera.

The smartphone houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge.

Realme Buds Q expected specifications

Realme Buds Q just weigh 3.6 grams and offer 4.5 hours of single playback, with the charging case offering a total playback of 20 hours.

The buds are IPX4 certified, which means they're water-resistant.

In India, the Buds Q will be available in three colors Quite White, Quite Yellow, and Quite Black.

It has 38 percent larger bass driver and a 10 mm large bass boost driver. The device can be instantly connected with Bluetooth 5.0.

Realme Buds Q also have intelligent touch controls with the help of which you can control calls, music and other features.

The device also comes with Gaming Mode having 119ms Super Low Latency.

Realme Adventurer Backpack

The Realme Adventurer travel backpack comes with a 32-litre capacity and features an anti-theft buckle. The backpack is also waterproof.

For now, it will just be available in black colour option, however, more colours for the backpack will soon be announced.