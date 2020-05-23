Saturday, May 23, 2020Back to
Realme X3 Superzoom's 60X zoom capabilities demo'ed in latest pics

Teasing the features of the X3 SuperZoom, Realme has put out some camera samples of the upcoming smartphone on social media. The Realme X3 Superzoom will be unveiled in Europe on 26 May.


FP TrendingMay 23, 2020 15:49:39 IST

“Discover unimaginable details with 60X Zoom of #realmeX3SuperZoom,” the company posted on Twitter.

Realme shared three shots showing different magnification levels ranging from 1x to 60x with a 5x option in between. The shot taken with 5x zoom appears clearest of the three as it manages to retain fairly good details without much over-sharpening. On the other hand, the 60x zoom shot offers grainier details, but the picture still appears clear.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will come equipped with a periscope camera. The phone will feature a quad-camera set up at the back, placed vertically at the top left corner of the rear panel. It will also have a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme X3 Superzooms 60X zoom capabilities demoed in latest picsThe back camera will include a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The rear zoom camera uses an 8 MP sensor with a periscope lens, offering 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom capabilities.

Touted as the successor to the Realme X2 Pro, the X3 SuperZoom will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset with up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch LCD FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be equipped with a 4200mAh battery.

Realme launched the X2 Pro smartphone in India last year in two variants - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The company, in January, unveiled 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the Realme X2 Pro as well.

The Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU, it has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.

There is a quad-camera setup at the back that houses a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It sports a 16 MP selfie camera.

