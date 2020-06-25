13:12 (IST)
Realme X3 SuperZoom's specifications recapped:
tech2 News StaffJun 25, 2020 13:08:44 IST
The Realme X3 SuperZoom has already been unveiled in Europe, and the Realme Buds Q earphones were recently launched in China.
highlights
13:11 (IST)
Realme X3 SuperZoom has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
13:10 (IST)
Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 4,200 mAh battery with 30 W dart charging, which the company claims can fuel up the phone's battery from zero to 100 percent in 55 minutes.
13:08 (IST)
Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 120 Hz refresh rate display
13:07 (IST)
Powering the Realme X3 SuperZoom is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset It comes with 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage.
13:05 (IST)
Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 32 MP + 8 MP dual-camera setup for selfies.
13:04 (IST)
The Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes with an Ultra Nightscape mode and a Tripod mode
13:00 (IST)
Realme X3 SuperZoom also features Nightscape 4.0 with a new Starry Mode
12:59 (IST)
Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad-camera setup, which includes a 60X periscope lens The periscope lens uses hybrid zoom.
12:56 (IST)
Realme X3 SuperZoom comes in a blue and a white colour variant
12:54 (IST)
Initially the Realme Adventurer backback will be available only in black colour variant. Other colour options will be added eventually.
12:53 (IST)
Realme has also announced a new travel backpack in India – Adventurer Backpack. It comes with a 32-litre capacity and features an anti-theft buckle. The backpack is also waterproof.
12:50 (IST)
Realme Buds Q can also be customised using the Realme Link app
12:50 (IST)
Realme Buds Q sports a 'Cobble Design', with a "fully curved design", and features a frosted texture. It will come in black, yellow, and white colour variants. Further, with the case the earphones cost 35g, whereas each of the buds weigh 3.5 g. Realme claims that the Buds Q can offers up to 20-hour playback. For gaming, Buds Q's latency can apparently be turned down to 119 ms.
12:42 (IST)
Sheth has teased a travel back pack and suitcase that the company will be launcing in India this year.
12:41 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also claims that on the first sale, the company sold over 15,000 units of Realme Watch, whereas the Realme Buds and Realme Buds Wireless' 1 million units have been sold.
12:36 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth reveals that the company has sold over 2 million X-series smartphones in India.
12:27 (IST)
What to expect from Realme Buds Q TWS earphones? Realme Buds Q was launched in China last month. Realme now has a dedicated page for the Buds Q where the key features of the wearable are being teased by the company. Realme Buds Q will just weigh 3.6 grams and will offer 4.5 hours of single playback, with the charging case offering a total playback of 20 hours. The buds are IPX4 certified , which means they're water-resistant. In India, the Buds Q will be available in three colors Quite White, Quite Yellow, and Quite Black. It will have a 38 percent larger bass driver and 10 mm large bass boost driver. The device can be instantly connected with Bluetooth 5.0. Realme Buds Q will also have intelligent touch controls with the help of which you can control calls, music and other features. The device will also come with Gaming Mode having 119ms Super Low Latency.
12:24 (IST)
What to expect from Realme X3 SuperZoom? Back in May, Realme X3 SuperZoom was announced in Europe. Going by the specifications announced there, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will sport a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. On the camera front, it will come with a quad rear camera setup including a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP sensor that allows 5X optical zoom and 60X digital zoom, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, you will get a dual-camera setup that includes a 32 MP primary camera and an 8 MP camera. The smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge
12:19 (IST)
What to expect from Realme X3? As is tradition now, before the launch, Realme drip-fed a bunch of features and specifications of the Realme X3 smartphone. From what we know so far, the Realme X3 will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset . Realme X3 is likely to offer 12 GB of RAM and will run on Android 10. Realme has also teased that the smartphone will sport a 120Hz ultra-smooth display, and a 4,200 mAh battery that will be available with 30W Dart Charge support, allowing a zero to 100 percent battery fuel up in 55 minutes.
12:11 (IST)
Realme X3 Series and Buds Q launch live stream will begin at 12.30 pm IST. You can watch the live stream here:
