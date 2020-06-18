Thursday, June 18, 2020Back to
Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom to launch in India on 25 June, company confirms

Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back and might come with a 4,200 mAh battery.


FP TrendingJun 18, 2020 14:33:57 IST

Realme X3 series will be launched in India by the smartphone manufacturer along with Realme X3 SuperZoom on 25 June at 12.30 pm.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce the unveiling of Realme X3 series. The company also sent out Save the Date to the media for the virtual launch event on 25 June.

"The X you are waiting for is here! We are not only bringing you 60X Super Zoom but also bringing Super Speed with our new flagship #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom. Unveiling on 25 June at 12:30 pm.

A teaser was also shared on Flipkart that also confirmed the same.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom to launch in India on 25 June, company confirms

Realme X3

Realme on its official Twitter handle shared a series of pictures and said, "Get ready to capture crystal clear pictures even from 100 meters away only with the Periscope Lens that supports 0.5X to 60X wide zoom range. 60XSuperZoomSuperSpeed."


According to the smartphone manufacturer, the Realme X3 series will have a 60x Super Zoom camera feature. The devices will come with Nightscape 4.0 for low-light photography along with a separate Starry Mode to capture the stars.

Another camera specs mentioned by Realme is the availability of 64 MP primary camera. However, it is still not known if the main camera detail is for both smartphones.

According to a report by GSMArena, Realme has not revealed anything about the regular X3, but the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC at the helm.

Realme launched the X3 SuperZoom in Europe last month. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup on the rear which includes 64 MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera, 8 MP Periscope lens, 8 MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and 2 MP macro lens.

It comes with two selfie cameras ― a Sony 32 MP high-resolution camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch 120 Hz ultra-smooth display. As for storage, it has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM. The device is powered with a 4,200 mAh battery.

