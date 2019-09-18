Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X2 with a 64 MP camera to be officially announced in China on 24 September

The poster for the Realme X2 reveals that the phone will have a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 12:55:41 IST

Realme has been on a rampage of launching phones for the past couple of months with already adding six phones to its portfolio since June and now the company is about to unveil a new smartphone in China. As per a Weibo post, Realme is about to launch the Realme X2 smartphone in China on 24 September.

The poster for the Realme X2 reveals that the phone will have a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back and will also have a 32 MP front camera. Interestingly, the Realme XT (Review) launched in India also has a 64 MP quad-camera setup but has only a 16 MP front-facing camera. The company has already confirmed before that the Realme 2 will be the re-branded Realme XT and apart from the front camera all specs are going to remain the same.

Realme X2 with a 64 MP camera to be officially announced in China on 24 September

Realme X2 poster.

Realme XT specs

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2, 340 pixels. It sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Realme XT runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro camera.

Realme XT houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

 

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Realme XT

Realme XT with a 64 MP camera to be announced tomorrow: All you need to know

Sep 12, 2019
Realme XT with a 64 MP camera to be announced tomorrow: All you need to know
Realme XT with 64 MP camera to launch today: Here is how you can watch it live

Realme XT

Realme XT with 64 MP camera to launch today: Here is how you can watch it live

Sep 13, 2019
Realme XT review: An all-rounder on most fronts but 64 MP camera isn't the real draw here

Realme XT

Realme XT review: An all-rounder on most fronts but 64 MP camera isn't the real draw here

Sep 13, 2019
Realme XT to go on its first sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, launch offers, specifications

Realme XT

Realme XT to go on its first sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, launch offers, specifications

Sep 16, 2019
Realme XT Launch Highlights: Realme XT launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Realme

Realme XT Launch Highlights: Realme XT launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Sep 13, 2019
Realme XT with 64 MP camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Realme XT

Realme XT with 64 MP camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Sep 13, 2019

science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019