tech2 News Staff

Realme has been on a rampage of launching phones for the past couple of months with already adding six phones to its portfolio since June and now the company is about to unveil a new smartphone in China. As per a Weibo post, Realme is about to launch the Realme X2 smartphone in China on 24 September.

The poster for the Realme X2 reveals that the phone will have a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back and will also have a 32 MP front camera. Interestingly, the Realme XT (Review) launched in India also has a 64 MP quad-camera setup but has only a 16 MP front-facing camera. The company has already confirmed before that the Realme 2 will be the re-branded Realme XT and apart from the front camera all specs are going to remain the same.

Realme XT specs

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2, 340 pixels. It sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Realme XT runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro camera.

Realme XT houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.