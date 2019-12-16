Monday, December 16, 2019Back to
Realme X2, Realme Buds Air to launch in India tomorrow: Here is how to watch it live

Realme X2 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC and it will sport a 64 MP quad rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffDec 16, 2019 15:00:30 IST

Realme will unveil Realme X2 and its AirPods-like wireless earphones — Realme Buds Air — in India tomorrow. Thanks to Realme drip-feeding the majority of the details about the devices, we already know a lot about the upcoming products. We also know that the devices will exclusively sell on Flipkart.

The company will also launch the Star Wars Edition of Realme X2 tomorrow. As per the smartphone poster teased on Flipkart, the Realme X2 will be powered by  Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Image: Realme

Realme X2, Realme Buds Air launch event: How to watch it live

The company has officially announced on Twitter that the launch event will kick off at 12:30 pm tomorrow. You can watch it live by visiting the company's YouTube page. The live stream video is embedded below.

Realme Buds Air

As per the images teased by the company, these Realme wireless earbuds look a lot like Apple's Airpods. Realme has also revealed that these will be available in black, yellow and white colour options.

The company has also revealed that the Realme Buds Air will go on sale tomorrow at 2:00 pm after the launch event on Flipkart. As per a video shared by Realme, these earbuds will support touch controls and you can just double-tap to play/pause the music.

A report by MySmartPrice suggested that these earbuds are likely to be priced at Rs 4,999 in India. As per the report, it was spotted on the Flipkart website ahead of the official launch.

Realme X2 expected specifications

Realme X2 and X2 Star Wars edition are expected to come with the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant. And since the China variant is already out, we already know that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and might offer 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. It is expected to come with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

In the camera department, Realme X2 and the Star Wars edition may come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge tech.

