Realme is hosting its final event of the year (hopefully) in New Delhi today, where it is scheduled to launch the Realme X2 and the Realme Buds Air.

The event will kick off at 2.30 pm IST. Realme will be live streaming the event; you can see the video embedded below to watch the webcast.

Along with Realme X2 and the AirPods-clone Buds Air, the company is also expected to launch the Star Wars edition of Realme X2 today.

Realme Buds Air: What to expect

Realme has already teased that the Buds Air will come in a black, yellow and a white colour variant.

The company has also confirmed in a video that these earbuds will support touch controls and you can just double-tap to play/pause the music.

A recent MySmartPrice report also revealed that the Buds Air got briefly listed on Flipkart, revealing that the truly wireless earphones by Realme will be priced at Rs 4,999. Another report by GSMArena revealed that the Buds Air, similar to the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds, will come with a wireless charging case.

Realme X2, X2 Star Wars Edition: What to expect

Realme X2 and X2 Star Wars edition are expected to come with the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant. Since the China variant is already out, we know that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The display comes with a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and might offer 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. It is expected to come with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

In the camera department, Realme X2 and the Star Wars edition may come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge tech.