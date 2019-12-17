13:42 (IST)
Also, don't miss our first impressions of the Realme X2
tech2 News StaffDec 17, 2019 16:50:33 IST
Along with Realme X2 and Buds Air, the company is also expected to launch the Star Wars edition of Realme X2.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
13:30 (IST)
Realme X2 announced starting Rs 16,999 in India 4 GB + 64 GB - Rs 16,999 6 GB + 128 GB - Rs 18,999 8 GB + 128 GB - Rs 19,999 Realme X2 will be available starting 20 December.
13:26 (IST)
Realme Buds Air have been announced at Rs 3,999 in India The earbuds will be available for purchase at 2 pm today on Flipkart and will go on sale on 23 December after today.
13:21 (IST)
Realme Paysa also offers business loans The financial services app offers from Rs 50,000 to up to Rs 50 lakhs business loan to both micro and small businesses. It also lets you choose loan tenures betwen 12 to 60 months.
13:15 (IST)
More about Realme Paysa... The financial services app will let you take personal loans, invest in mutual funds, make payments and pay bills, and budgeting tools. The app is currently in beta and it is available on App Store and Google Play Store.
13:11 (IST)
Realme X2 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display
13:10 (IST)
Realme X2 comes with VOOC 4.0 fast charging It is supported by a 30W fast charger, which can enable charging the device from zero to 50 percent in 19 minutes, says Realme.
13:08 (IST)
Realme X2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset The G in the chipset name stands for 'Gaming'.
13:07 (IST)
Realme X2 sports a 32 MP selfie camera
13:05 (IST)
Realme X2 camera features: The smartphone comes with features like ultra-wide video, ultra-wide stabilisations, among others.
13:04 (IST)
Realme X2 comes with a 64 MP quad-camera setup
13:03 (IST)
Realme X2 comes in three colour variants Along with the white and purple variant that we have seen on the Realme XT, the Realme X2 also comes in a Pearl Green colour options.
12:58 (IST)
Realme Buds Air comes in three colour variants
12:58 (IST)
Realme Buds Air support wireless charging Realme has also announced that it will soon be launching a 10W Qi wireless charger.
12:57 (IST)
Realme Buds Air also has touch gestures The Buds Air enters gaming mode by just touching both the buds simultaneously for two seconds.
12:55 (IST)
Realme Buds Air come with a noise cancellation feature
12:53 (IST)
Realme Buds Air come with a dedicated Gaming Mode
12:52 (IST)
Realme Buds Air officially announced Realme says Buds Air uses Google's fast pair tech on Android, and it connects seamlessly. Similar to Apple AirPods, the Buds Air need to be connected to a smartphone only once, every time after that it connects automatically.
12:49 (IST)
Realme announces Realme Paysa financial services app Realme says the app is the first that offers lending services for both customers and SMEs.
12:43 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth gives a quick preview of ColorOS 7 UI Here's what comes in Color OS 7 and the complete roadmap for the software's rollout to Oppo and Realme devices.
12:31 (IST)
Realme gives us a peek at few Buds Air features ahead of launch: In the teaser videos playing on the webcast link, Realme has confirmed that the Buds Air will come with wireless charging and it will feature noise cancellation.
12:16 (IST)
Realme Buds Air are expected to be priced below Rs 5,000 Realme's Apple AirPods look-alike Buds Air's price leaked ahead of 17 December launch
12:10 (IST)
Realme X2 was launched in China in September Realme X2 with 64 MP quad camera setup and 32 MP selfie shooter launched in China
11:45 (IST)
Realme Buds Air are a spitting image of Apple AirPods Realme CEO Madhav Sheth first teased the Buds Air at the Realme X2 Pro launch in India last month. Ever since, the company has been drip-feeding about these earbuds teaser by teaser every week. And thanks to the posts, by now we know three things for sure: 1. It will be quite hard to tell the Realme Buds Air apart from Apple AirPods in the first look 2. The one striking difference between Buds Air and AirPods is that the former comes in three colour options — black, yellow, and white. 3. The Realme earbuds will support touch controls and you can just double-tap to play/pause the music (just like on the AirPods).
11:38 (IST)
Realme X2, Realme Buds Air to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live- Technology News, Firstpost
13:42 (IST)
Also, don't miss our first impressions of the Realme X2
13:39 (IST)
That's all folks...
Would love to know your opinion on the Buds Air and the new Realme X2. Let's chat, drop us a comment below.
13:30 (IST)
Realme X2 announced starting Rs 16,999 in India
4 GB + 64 GB - Rs 16,999
6 GB + 128 GB - Rs 18,999
8 GB + 128 GB - Rs 19,999
Realme X2 will be available starting 20 December.
13:26 (IST)
Realme Buds Air have been announced at Rs 3,999 in India
The earbuds will be available for purchase at 2 pm today on Flipkart and will go on sale on 23 December after today.
13:22 (IST)
Realme Paysa also offers chat-based customer services
13:21 (IST)
Realme Paysa also offers business loans
The financial services app offers from Rs 50,000 to up to Rs 50 lakhs business loan to both micro and small businesses. It also lets you choose loan tenures betwen 12 to 60 months.
13:15 (IST)
More about Realme Paysa...
The financial services app will let you take personal loans, invest in mutual funds, make payments and pay bills, and budgeting tools. The app is currently in beta and it is available on App Store and Google Play Store.
13:11 (IST)
Realme X2 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display
13:10 (IST)
Realme X2 comes with VOOC 4.0 fast charging
It is supported by a 30W fast charger, which can enable charging the device from zero to 50 percent in 19 minutes, says Realme.
13:08 (IST)
Realme X2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset
The G in the chipset name stands for 'Gaming'.
13:07 (IST)
Realme X2 sports a 32 MP selfie camera
13:05 (IST)
Realme X2 camera features:
The smartphone comes with features like ultra-wide video, ultra-wide stabilisations, among others.
13:04 (IST)
Realme X2 comes with a 64 MP quad-camera setup
13:03 (IST)
Realme X2 comes in three colour variants
Along with the white and purple variant that we have seen on the Realme XT, the Realme X2 also comes in a Pearl Green colour options.
12:58 (IST)
Realme Buds Air comes in three colour variants
12:58 (IST)
Realme Buds Air support wireless charging
Realme has also announced that it will soon be launching a 10W Qi wireless charger.
12:57 (IST)
Realme Buds Air also has touch gestures
The Buds Air enters gaming mode by just touching both the buds simultaneously for two seconds.
12:55 (IST)
Realme Buds Air come with a noise cancellation feature
12:53 (IST)
Realme Buds Air come with a dedicated Gaming Mode
12:52 (IST)
Realme Buds Air officially announced
Realme says Buds Air uses Google's fast pair tech on Android, and it connects seamlessly. Similar to Apple AirPods, the Buds Air need to be connected to a smartphone only once, every time after that it connects automatically.
12:49 (IST)
Realme announces Realme Paysa financial services app
Realme says the app is the first that offers lending services for both customers and SMEs.
12:43 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth gives a quick preview of ColorOS 7 UI
Here's what comes in Color OS 7 and the complete roadmap for the software's rollout to Oppo and Realme devices.
ColorOS7 has been announced for India after a week of having been announced in China. Oppo held the global launch for the new version of the operating system in New Delhi today.
https://www.firstpost.com
12:31 (IST)
Realme gives us a peek at few Buds Air features ahead of launch:
In the teaser videos playing on the webcast link, Realme has confirmed that the Buds Air will come with wireless charging and it will feature noise cancellation.
12:16 (IST)
Realme Buds Air are expected to be priced below Rs 5,000
Realme's Apple AirPods look-alike Buds Air's price leaked ahead of 17 December launch
During the Realme X2 Pro launch in India last month, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased new truly wireless earphones, that looked an awful lot like the Apple AirPods.
https://www.firstpost.com
12:10 (IST)
Realme X2 was launched in China in September
Realme X2 with 64 MP quad camera setup and 32 MP selfie shooter launched in China
Realme today launched the Realme X2 with a 64 MP quad-camera setup in China today at a starting price of CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx.).
https://www.firstpost.com
12:09 (IST)
Realme X2 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset
As teased by the company, Realme X2 and probably also its Star Wars edition will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. The X2 is also expected to come in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants, with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options respectively.
11:57 (IST)
Talking about Star Wars...
Let me drop the new 'The Rise of the Skywalker'' trailer right here, in case you missed it:
11:49 (IST)
Realme X2 Star Wars edition also expected today
Along with the Realme X2, the company is also expected to launch a Star Wars edition of the smartphone today. The Realme X2 Star Wars edition is expected to come with the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant.
11:45 (IST)
Realme Buds Air are a spitting image of Apple AirPods
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth first teased the Buds Air at the Realme X2 Pro launch in India last month. Ever since, the company has been drip-feeding about these earbuds teaser by teaser every week. And thanks to the posts, by now we know three things for sure:
1. It will be quite hard to tell the Realme Buds Air apart from Apple AirPods in the first look
2. The one striking difference between Buds Air and AirPods is that the former comes in three colour options — black, yellow, and white.
3. The Realme earbuds will support touch controls and you can just double-tap to play/pause the music (just like on the AirPods).
11:38 (IST)
Realme X2, Realme Buds Air to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live- Technology News, Firstpost
Realme will unveil Realme X2 and its AirPods-like wireless earphones - Realme Buds Air - in India today. Thanks to Realme drip-feeding the majority of the details about the devices, we already know a lot about the upcoming products.
https://www.firstpost.com
11:37 (IST)
The launch event starts at 12.30 pm IST
Realme will be live streaming the launch event on its official YouTube page. Below is the webcast video:
11:30 (IST)
Hello you good people! Welcome to the liveblog for all the updates from the launch of Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air today.
Realme is hosting its final event of the year (hopefully) in New Delhi today, where it is scheduled to launch the Realme X2 and the Realme Buds Air.
The event will kick off at 2.30 pm IST. Realme will be live streaming the event; you can see the video embedded below to watch the webcast.
Along with Realme X2 and the AirPods-clone Buds Air, the company is also expected to launch the Star Wars edition of Realme X2 today.
Realme has already teased that the Buds Air will come in a black, yellow and a white colour variant.
The company has also confirmed in a video that these earbuds will support touch controls and you can just double-tap to play/pause the music.
A recent MySmartPrice report also revealed that the Buds Air got briefly listed on Flipkart, revealing that the truly wireless earphones by Realme will be priced at Rs 4,999. Another report by GSMArena revealed that the Buds Air, similar to the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds, will come with a wireless charging case.
Realme X2 and X2 Star Wars edition are expected to come with the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant. Since the China variant is already out, we know that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The display comes with a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and might offer 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. It is expected to come with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.
In the camera department, Realme X2 and the Star Wars edition may come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP camera.
In terms of battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge tech.
also see
Realme
Realme X2, Realme Buds Air to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it liveDec 17, 2019
Realme Buds Air
Realme's Apple AirPods look-alike Buds Air's price leaked ahead of 17 December launchDec 12, 2019
Realme
Realme X2 launched starting Rs 16,999 in India, Buds Air priced at Rs 3,999Dec 17, 2019
Realme
Realme X2, X2 Star Wars Edition, Realme Buds Air to launch in India on 17 DecemberDec 10, 2019
Realme X2
Realme X2 First Impressions: A scaled-down X2 Pro at a competitive priceDec 17, 2019
Realme
Realme clones Apple’s AirPods; teases three colours of its upcoming truly wireless earbudsDec 06, 2019
science
Parker Probe
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find outDec 09, 2019
Parker Probe Findings
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphereDec 06, 2019
Parker Probe Findings
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year missionDec 06, 2019
Warming World
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on recordNov 20, 2019