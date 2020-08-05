FP Trending

The Realme X2 Pro and Realme 6 have begun receiving over-the-air (OTA) updates with the July 2020 security patch. As per the change log posted by the Shenzhen-based smartphone manufacturing company on its community forum page, the system update on the Realme X2 Pro has fixed interface display issue in dark mode.

It has also optimized the chances of crashing in Game Space, and fixed the issue of data loss in probability settings. The update has also stabilized the voice jam and low minimum volume issues when connected to Bluetooth headset.

Realme has also optimized flight mode in the latest update, after which the Bluetooth status of the X2 Pro phone will not be affected after the mode is turned on.

The Realme X2 Pro system update comes with build version RMX1931EX_11.C.29.

The update in Realme 6 has fixed the probability issue of video playback sound after users complained that the video playback sound was out of sync with the image post recording. The smartphone will now have optimised power consumption and flight mode, just like it has been updated in the Realme X2 Pro.

As per the change log, the update brings the build version RMX2001_11.B.41 to the smartphone.

The updates on both Realme X2 Pro and Realme 6 have been rolled on it staged manner. It will initially be available to a few people. A broader rollout will be available in the coming days after making sure that there are no critical bugs found.

To know if the update is available on your Realme Realme X2 Pro and Realme 6, go to the “Settings” and click “Software Update”.