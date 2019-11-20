The X2 Pro will go on sale after 26 December, the 5s after 29 December.
Night mode features are available on the selfie camera as well as the rear camera.
Videos can be recorded at 960 fps.
13:28 (IST)
Realme X2 Pro camera
The smartphone features a 64 MP quad-camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, 2 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP portrait lens.
13:27 (IST)
"Photorealistic Enhancement"
Various features apparently enhance the gaming experience. Features like 4x4 MIMO and dual Wi-Fi ensure connectivity, and the 90 Hz display should help with response time. Of course, the vapour chamber cooling for the SoC should also help.
13:23 (IST)
Realme X2 Pro speakers
The smartphone features Dolby Atmos dual linear speakers
The Realme launch event is now live. Realme has so far confirmed that the phone comes with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and features a 64 MP quad camera setup. The highlight, though, is its fast charging 4,000 mAh battery that can apparently get to 100 percent in just 33 min with the bundled 50 W charger.
Realme X2 Pro is expected to come with an in display fingerprint sensor.
The company is also expected to launch the Realme 5s today. As per previous leaks, Realme 5s is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ tall display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Plus protection. Under the hood, the smartphone might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Further, the Realme 5s will reportedly also have a configuration starting with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. We can also expect that the smartphone will come in a lower configuration variant as well. The smartphone is likely to come in a red colour variant.
Realme 5Ss. Image: Flipkart
In terms of camera, Realme 5s' quad-camera setup will reportedly include a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. For selfies, the Realme 5s might be equipped with a 13 MP sensor.
Realme 5s is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie OS with a ColorOS 6 skin on top.
