14:03 (IST)

Realme X2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

For some reason, Realme thinks it can go up against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Looking at the specs, the comparison actually makes sense.

On paper, the X2 Pro is faster, has a faster display (but it's only FHD+ to Samsung's QHD+), and it's charging is several times faster.

Oh, and the X2 Pro includes a headphone jack.

For a phone that's retailing at Rs 29,999, that's very impressive. It's better value than even the OnePlus 7T. On paper.

Stay tuned for a full review.