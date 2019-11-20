Wednesday, November 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s Launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 29,999 for the X2 Pro, Rs 9,999 for the 5s

tech2 News StaffNov 20, 2019 16:24:39 IST

The X2 Pro will go on sale after 26 December, the 5s after 29 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 14:24 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

    6.5 inch Super AMOLED display

    Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset

    4,000 mAh battery with 50W VOOC charging support

    64 MP quad camera

    12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999

    It will go on its first sale in December near Christmas

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Realme 5s specs recap

    6.5 mini-drop display

    Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset

    48 MP AI quad camera

    Ultra wide angle lens, Super macro lens

    5,000 mAh battery

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999

    4 GB RAM  128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999

    It will go on sale on Flipkart on 29 November

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro specs quick recap

    6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate

    Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset 

    4,000 mAh battery with 50W VOOC charging support

    64 MP quad camera 

    8 GB RAM +128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 

    12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants is priced at Rs 33,999

    The smartphone will go on sale on invite-only basis on Flipkart on 26 November. 

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro Master Edition price

    12 GB RAM + 256 GB: Rs 34,999

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro will be available on invite-only basis: 

  • 14:04 (IST)

    Realme 5s, Realme X2 Pro availability:

    Realme 5s will be available on Flipkart and Realme website starting 29 November and Realme X2 Pro will be available on 26 November. 

  • 14:03 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

    For some reason, Realme thinks it can go up against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Looking at the specs, the comparison actually makes sense.

    On paper, the X2 Pro is faster, has a faster display (but it's only FHD+ to Samsung's QHD+), and it's charging is several times faster.

    Oh, and the X2 Pro includes a headphone jack.

    For a phone that's retailing at Rs 29,999, that's very impressive. It's better value than even the OnePlus 7T. On paper.

    Stay tuned for a full review.

  • 14:01 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro prices

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB:Rs 29,999

    12 GB RAM + 256 GB: Rs 33,999

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Realme 5s prices

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB: Rs 9,999

    4 GB RAM + 128 GB: 10,999

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Why is Realme talking about credit and loans before revealing the price?

    Flipkart is now talking about cardless credit and how easy it is to take loans.

  • 13:51 (IST)

    Realme 5s battery, processor

    The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset and it comes with 5,000 mAh battery. 

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Realme 5s rear camera setup includes 48 MP primary lens, ultra-wide lens, portrait lens and macro lens

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Realme 5s launched

    The smartphone comes with a 48 MP quad camera setup. It comes in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants. 

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Cue cringy video about how edgy the X2 Pro is...

    You can watch it here.

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Realme partners with DJI Group for the smartphone

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Master Edition

    The Concrete and Red Brick editions are only available as Master Editions. These will feature 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro Master Edition colours: 

  • 13:38 (IST)

    A quick recap of Realme X2 Pro camera specs: 

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Why is Realme so fascinated by onions and garlic?

    Ginger and pepper variants? Apparently not. Realme has gone for red brick and concrete for texture and colour. Now chant:

    Be Concrete

    Be Red Brick

    Be Wild.

    Uh... OK.

  • 13:34 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

    The company has launched a special edition for Realme X2 Pro whose design is inspired by architecture. 

  • 13:31 (IST)

    The camera comes with night mode

  • 13:30 (IST)

    Nightscape and slo-mo

    Night mode features are available on the selfie camera as well as the rear camera. 

    Videos can be recorded at 960 fps.

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro camera

    The smartphone features a 64 MP quad-camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, 2 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP portrait lens.  

  • 13:27 (IST)

    "Photorealistic Enhancement"

    Various features apparently enhance the gaming experience. Features like 4x4 MIMO and dual Wi-Fi ensure connectivity, and the 90 Hz display should help with response time. Of course, the vapour chamber cooling for the SoC should also help.

  • 13:23 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro speakers

    The smartphone features Dolby Atmos dual linear speakers

  • 13:19 (IST)

    For better gaming experience: 

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Vapour chamber cooling

    The vapour chamber cooling tech apparently reduces the CPU temp by 5 degrees Celsius on average.

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro storage

    The smartphone offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. 

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

    Unsurprisingly, the Realme X2 Pro is powered by the most powerful SoC in the Android world. The same chip that you'll find in the OnePlus 7t, OnePlus 7T Pro, ASUS ROG II, and several other phones.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor

  • 13:13 (IST)

    The Realme X2 Pro also supports HDR 10+

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Wide gamut display

    The AMOLED display is 100% DCI-P3 compliant, which means it can, in threory, display as many colours as an iPhone.

    Ambient light management and a blue light filter are included. The phone is also HDR10+ certified.

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro display

    The smartphone features a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. 

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Gorilla Glass everywhere

    2.5D glass on the front, 3D glass on the rear. The camera gets a Sapphire cover to make it even more scratch resistant.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro

    The smartphone comes in Neptune Blue and Lunar white colour variants. 

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Faster and safer charging

    Realme claims that five chips monitor charging capacity at various points to ensure that charging is fast and safe.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Realme X2 Pro is the "ULTIMATE" flagship

    Sheth seems to think that the X2 Pro is mind-bogglingly awesome. While we don't share his faith in the awesomeness of said phone, we must admit, that charging speed is impressive.

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Realme sundowner

    Realme sundowner was held in 4 cities this year with 70,000+ students as participants

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Realme has reached new heights 

  • 12:52 (IST)

    World's 7th largest growing brand

    Sheth says Realme has become world's 7th largest growing brand

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Sold 5.2 million units

    The CEO says that Realme has sold 5.2 million units in a matter of 30 days during the festive season. 

  • 12:44 (IST)

    A Realme flagship phone with Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 4,000 mAh battery

    Sheth says that their flagship smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC and comes with 4,000 mAh battery that charges the phone in 33 minutes.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    India's fastest charging flagship!

    Realme claims that the 50 W charging support makes the X2 Pro the fastest charging flagship phone in india

  • 12:39 (IST)

    The Realme event is now live

    Realme CEO India, Madhav Sheth is now on stage.

  • 12:31 (IST)

    We are giving you live updates from the event

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Realme is all set to launch two smartphones today

    Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s will debut in India today.

    • read more

The Realme launch event is now live. Realme has so far confirmed that the phone comes with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and features a 64 MP quad camera setup. The highlight, though, is its fast charging 4,000 mAh battery that can apparently get to 100 percent in just 33 min with the bundled 50 W charger.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s Launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 29,999 for the X2 Pro, Rs 9,999 for the 5s

Realme X2 Pro is expected to come with an in display fingerprint sensor.

The company is also expected to launch the Realme 5s today. As per previous leaks, Realme 5s is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ tall display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Plus protection. Under the hood, the smartphone might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Further, the Realme 5s will reportedly also have a configuration starting with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. We can also expect that the smartphone will come in a lower configuration variant as well. The smartphone is likely to come in a red colour variant.

Realme 5Ss. Image: Flipkart

Realme 5Ss. Image: Flipkart

In terms of camera, Realme 5s' quad-camera setup will reportedly include a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. For selfies, the Realme 5s might be equipped with a 13 MP sensor.

Realme 5s is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie OS with a ColorOS 6 skin on top.
You can watch the live stream by going to the link below.



top reviews

Motorola Moto E6S

Motorola Moto E6S

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Amazfit GTR

Xiaomi Amazfit GTR

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


also see

Realme

Realme X2 Pro with SD 855+ launched in India from Rs 29,999, Realme 5s to start from Rs 9,999

Nov 20, 2019
Realme X2 Pro with SD 855+ launched in India from Rs 29,999, Realme 5s to start from Rs 9,999
Realme 5s to launch along with Realme X2 Pro on 20 November, teased on Flipkart

Realme 5s

Realme 5s to launch along with Realme X2 Pro on 20 November, teased on Flipkart

Nov 13, 2019
Realme 5s will reportedly be same as Realme 5 except for a new 48 MP camera setup

Realme 5s

Realme 5s will reportedly be same as Realme 5 except for a new 48 MP camera setup

Nov 14, 2019
Realme X2 Pro Review: This is the flagship killer of 2019, and OnePlus should be worried

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro Review: This is the flagship killer of 2019, and OnePlus should be worried

Nov 20, 2019
Realme X2 Pro to launch today at 12.30 pm: Where to watch, features, specifications

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro to launch today at 12.30 pm: Where to watch, features, specifications

Nov 20, 2019
Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of its 20 November launch in India

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of its 20 November launch in India

Nov 06, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019