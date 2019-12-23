tech2 News Staff

The Realme X2 Pro made its debut in India last month at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The company launched two storage variants of the smartphone — 8 GB RAM /128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 29,999 and a 12 GB RAM /256 GB storage variant priced at Rs 33,999.

Now the Realme India head Madhav Sheth has officially announced that the Realme X2 Pro with 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage will debut in India soon, too. His tweet further revealed that the Master Edition of the Realme X2 Pro in its Red Brick and Concrete variants will go on sale for the first time tomorrow (24 December).

The Master Edition comes with 12 RAM and 256 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 34,999. It will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme website at 8.55 pm on 24 December. As for sale offers, Jio subscribers are entitled to get benefits of up to Rs 11,500.

Design is what #realme is always good at.

Time to reveal the 'Master' surprises: Introducing #realmeX2Pro:

🎁Concrete & Red Brick Master editions.

🎁6+64GB variant also coming soon. Master edition sale starts 8:55 PM, 24th Dec on https://t.co/EgEe8viGtE & Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/Z3ZqvEQqrK — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) December 21, 2019

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the OnePlus 7T (Review). The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, the Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging which the company claims it can be fully charged in only 33 minutes.

