tech2 News Staff

Realme X had been launched in India on 15 July with a lot of hype around the device. The very first sale of the device will commence on 24 July but it would appear that true fans of the brand can purchase the device today at 8.00 pm in what Realme is calling as the "Hate-to-wait" sale. This appears to be something similar around the lines of the Xiaomi Alpha-sale for the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. This sale will be conducted on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X: Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

