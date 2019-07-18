Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X "Hate-to-wait" sale to start today on Flipkart, realme.com at 8 pm

Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,340 resolution.

tech2 News StaffJul 18, 2019 10:38:46 IST

Realme X had been launched in India on 15 July with a lot of hype around the device. The very first sale of the device will commence on 24 July but it would appear that true fans of the brand can purchase the device today at 8.00 pm in what Realme is calling as the "Hate-to-wait" sale. This appears to be something similar around the lines of the Xiaomi Alpha-sale for the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. This sale will be conducted on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X Hate-to-wait sale to start today on Flipkart, realme.com at 8 pm

Realme X

Realme X: Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Realme 3i

Realme 3i to be launched alongside its flagship Realme X on 15 July in India

Jul 09, 2019
Realme 3i to be launched alongside its flagship Realme X on 15 July in India
Realme X to launch in India on 15 July along side 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' variant

Realme X

Realme X to launch in India on 15 July along side 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' variant

Jul 03, 2019
Realme X, Realme 3i to launch in India at 12.30 pm: Here's how to catch it live

Xiaomi

Realme X, Realme 3i to launch in India at 12.30 pm: Here's how to catch it live

Jul 15, 2019
Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively

Realme

Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively

Jul 15, 2019
Realme X Spider-Man edition launched in China for CNY 1,799 with 8 GB RAM

Realme X

Realme X Spider-Man edition launched in China for CNY 1,799 with 8 GB RAM

Jul 10, 2019
Realme 3i appears on Geekbench ahead of its official launch on 15 July

Realme 3i

Realme 3i appears on Geekbench ahead of its official launch on 15 July

Jul 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019