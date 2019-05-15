Realme, a brand that started in India merely a year ago, is now planning to launch its first smartphone in international shores — the Realme X — and there is plenty that we know about the device already.

From what we know, the Realme X isn't going to be a hardware-packed monster like the OnePlus 7 Pro but its still a flagship smartphone. The Realme X is expected to be the company's first smartphone to sport a full-screen, notch-less display and also Realme's first offering to likely feature a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We also know that Realme will be bringing the Realme X to India shortly after the global launch.

