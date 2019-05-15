Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
Realme X global launch LIVE updates: Realme X launched starting at CNY 1499 with 16 MP pop-up selfie camera

tech2 News StaffMay 15, 2019 14:06:06 IST

Realme X Lite has been launched with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 4,045 mAh battery unit.

Realme, a brand that started in India merely a year ago, is now planning to launch its first smartphone in international shores — the Realme X — and there is plenty that we know about the device already.

From what we know, the Realme X isn't going to be a hardware-packed monster like the OnePlus 7 Pro but its still a flagship smartphone. The Realme X is expected to be the company's first smartphone to sport a full-screen, notch-less display and also Realme's first offering to likely feature a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We also know that Realme will be bringing the Realme X to India shortly after the global launch.

Leaked image of the Realme X. Image: Weibo

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Thanks for joining in!

    That's all from Beijing folks. Log on to tech2.com for more on the Realme X.
     

  • 13:55 (IST)

    China prices are out! And yes, that's actually an Onion/Garlic Edition phone!

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Some comic relief. But, really... What?

  • 13:37 (IST)

    Snapdragon 710 SoC, 3,765 mAh battery and more

    The Realme X gets a Snapdragon 710 SoC (no SD 855, sadly), a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support and will be available in a single variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone will also run Android Pie-based ColosOS 6.0 out of the box.

  • 13:32 (IST)

    For all the selfie lovers and vloggers

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Dual 48 MP + 5 MP camera on the Realme X

  • 13:25 (IST)

    Spring-loaded pop-up camera, 91% screen-to-body-ratio, in-display fingerprint scanner

    The Realme X will come with a spring-loaded pop-up camera which Realme claims to work in just 0.72 seconds. This implementation lets Realme push the screen-to-body ratio up to 91.2 percent.

    As expected, the Realme X also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

  • 13:25 (IST)

    We're finally going to talk about the Realme X

  • 13:18 (IST)

    We're finally going to talk about the Realme X

  • 13:13 (IST)

    More on the Realme X Lite

    Though this is redundant information, like the Realme 3 Pro sold in India, the X Lite comes with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support and the company's Game Boost software, a 6.3-inch display with a teardrop notch.... You get the drift, its the same phone as the Realme 3 Pro sans the name, of course.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Realme X Lite unveiled

    The Realme X Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB of storage and a 4,045 mAh battery. We didn't know that this phone was launching. It seems like this is the 'Realme X Youth Edition' spoken about in the leaks.

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Okay, we're already yawning now

    It's been half and hour that we begun and there's still nothing about a new phone yet. 

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Here are some more firsts by Realme

    Realme claims to be first in bringing the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage to budget smartphone space. But we've know that for a while now.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Oh stop it with the showboating now!
    Realme was among the first budget smartphone brands to bring the Android Q Beta to their phones

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Realme has sold about 1 million devices in India within a year's existence

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Realme is being backed by Oppo 
    Realme's CEO, Sky Li claims that Oppo offers the best manufacturing facilities in the country which benefits the company.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Realme Global CEO Sky Li takes the stage

    Here's what he's got to say

  • 12:39 (IST)

    The Realme X launch event is a go!

    Due to some technical difficulty, the live stream hasn't started yet. 

    But, don't you worry! We've got your back.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Straight outta rumour mill

    As per previous leaks and rumours, the smartphone will likely sport a 6.5-inch OLED display, 3,680 mAh battery unit and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera setup.

  • 12:33 (IST)

    We are at the Realme X global launch event!

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Realme X global launch event details

    You can catch the live event on Realme's China website or check out our liveblog for updates.

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Hello! Realme X is set to launch in Beijing, China today.

    The launch event will begin at 12:30 PM IST and with this Realme will mark its entry into the Chinese market.

