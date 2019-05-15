14:08 (IST)
13:55 (IST)
China prices are out! And yes, that's actually an Onion/Garlic Edition phone!
These are the prices of the #RealmeX and #RealmeX Onion/Garlic edition. pic.twitter.com/y4wAzHEga6— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 15, 2019
13:48 (IST)
Some comic relief. But, really... What?
Garlic and Onion inspired #RealmeX. *Insert laugh emoji* pic.twitter.com/DMsdtUqxwP— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 15, 2019
13:37 (IST)
Snapdragon 710 SoC, 3,765 mAh battery and more
The Realme X gets a Snapdragon 710 SoC (no SD 855, sadly), a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support and will be available in a single variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone will also run Android Pie-based ColosOS 6.0 out of the box.
13:32 (IST)
For all the selfie lovers and vloggers
16 MP @sony IMX 471 sensor on the front for the #RealmeX. pic.twitter.com/pF3erbSGS5— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 15, 2019
13:29 (IST)
Dual 48 MP + 5 MP camera on the Realme X
The #RealmeX employs the Sony IMX 586 sensor with 48 MP resolution. pic.twitter.com/JQKJoom1x9— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 15, 2019
13:25 (IST)
Spring-loaded pop-up camera, 91% screen-to-body-ratio, in-display fingerprint scanner
The Realme X will come with a spring-loaded pop-up camera which Realme claims to work in just 0.72 seconds. This implementation lets Realme push the screen-to-body ratio up to 91.2 percent.
As expected, the Realme X also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.
13:25 (IST)
We're finally going to talk about the Realme X
Here is the @realmemobiles #RealmeX pic.twitter.com/8goCRGLt9u— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 15, 2019
13:13 (IST)
More on the Realme X Lite
Though this is redundant information, like the Realme 3 Pro sold in India, the X Lite comes with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support and the company's Game Boost software, a 6.3-inch display with a teardrop notch.... You get the drift, its the same phone as the Realme 3 Pro sans the name, of course.
13:08 (IST)
Realme X Lite unveiled
The Realme X Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB of storage and a 4,045 mAh battery. We didn't know that this phone was launching. It seems like this is the 'Realme X Youth Edition' spoken about in the leaks.
13:01 (IST)
Okay, we're already yawning now
It's been half and hour that we begun and there's still nothing about a new phone yet.
13:00 (IST)
Here are some more firsts by Realme
Realme claims to be first in bringing the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage to budget smartphone space. But we've know that for a while now.
12:55 (IST)
Oh stop it with the showboating now!
Realme was among the first budget smartphone brands to bring the Android Q Beta to their phones
. @realmemobiles has been one of the first budget smartphone company to get @Android Q. pic.twitter.com/HguW439CBr— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 15, 2019
12:51 (IST)
Realme has sold about 1 million devices in India within a year's existence
12:48 (IST)
Realme is being backed by Oppo
Realme's CEO, Sky Li claims that Oppo offers the best manufacturing facilities in the country which benefits the company.
12:44 (IST)
Realme Global CEO Sky Li takes the stage
Here's what he's got to say
Sky is saying that @realmemobiles has been built for the young audience with no compromise on quality and an affordable price. Where have we heard that before. pic.twitter.com/x9wPhEp3z5— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 15, 2019
12:39 (IST)
The Realme X launch event is a go!
Due to some technical difficulty, the live stream hasn't started yet.
But, don't you worry! We've got your back.
We have started with the launch #RealmeX. Sky, @realmemobiles CEO takes the stage. pic.twitter.com/4oMi0nN6Ty— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 15, 2019
12:36 (IST)
Straight outta rumour mill
As per previous leaks and rumours, the smartphone will likely sport a 6.5-inch OLED display, 3,680 mAh battery unit and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera setup.
12:33 (IST)
We are at the Realme X global launch event!
What do you think about the #RealmeX? pic.twitter.com/mufE4D2LXO— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 15, 2019
12:30 (IST)
Realme X global launch event details
You can catch the live event on Realme's China website or check out our liveblog for updates.
12:25 (IST)
Hello! Realme X is set to launch in Beijing, China today.
The launch event will begin at 12:30 PM IST and with this Realme will mark its entry into the Chinese market.
