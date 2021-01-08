Friday, January 08, 2021Back to
Realme Winter sale ends tomorrow: Best deals on Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme X3, Narzo 20 Pro and more

After a discount of Rs 400, Realme Smart Cam 360 is being sold at Rs 2,599 on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon India.


FP TrendingJan 08, 2021 14:21:01 IST

Realme Winter Sale is underway and will continue till 9 January 2021 on realme.com and e-commerce platforms Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra. A number of products by Realme such as Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro are being offered at discounted prices. Though the Realme Winter Sale is for just five days, it is offering a number of discounts to prospective buyers. Here are some of the top offers to watch out for in Realme Winter Sale 2021.

Realme Watch Basic is being sold at Rs 3,499 after a discount of Rs 500. Those purchasing the wearable during the Realme Winter Sale will get silicone strap free of cost.

Realme Buds Air Pro earbuds are being offered at Rs 4,999 after a discount of Rs 500. It can be purchased from realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro earbuds are also being sold after a discount of Rs 500. During the sale period, it can be purchased at Rs 3,499 from realme.com and Amazon. Realme Buds Q is getting a discount of Rs 400 and is being sold at Rs 1,599, while Realme Buds Class is sold at Rs 299 after a discount of Rs 100. Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds is being offered at Rs 2,199.

Realme Electric Toothbrush Mid M1 is getting a discount of Rs 500 and during the sale period, it is available at Rs 1,499 on realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme Electric Toothbrush Lite is being offered at Rs 699 on Realme’s website and Flipkart.

After a discount of Rs 400, Realme Smart Cam 360 is being sold at Rs 2,599 on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon India. During the winter sale, the Realme Band Basic is being offered at Rs 1,299. Realme is offering its Wireless earbuds at Rs 1,599 after a discount of Rs 200. Realme Wired Buds-3 is being sold at Rs 299 after getting Rs 100 discount.

The Realme Tech Backpack is getting a discount of Rs 700 and is being sold at Rs 1,699 on Realme website. The Realme Adventurer Backpack is being offered at Rs 999 after a discount of Rs 500.

Realme smart TVs are also being offered at a discounted price during the winter sale. Realme 32-inch smart TV is being offered at Rs 13,999, 43-inch TV is sold at Rs 22,999, while 55-inch SLED is being sold at a discounted price at Rs 39,999.

If you are looking to buy Realme smartphones during the winter sale period, then the company is offering Realme C12 at Rs 8,499, the Realme C11 from Rs 7,499.

The Realme 6 series phones are also being sold at discount with the Realme 6 (Review) with 64 MP quad camera offered from 11,999, Realme 6i from Rs 12,999 and Realme 6 Pro from Rs 15,999.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) is being offered at Rs 13,999, the Realme Narzo 20 from Rs 10,499 and Realme Narzo 20 A from Rs 8,499. Realme X3 is being offered at Rs 21,999, Realme X3 Superzoom (Review) from Rs 23,999, and the Realme X50 Pro from Rs 31,999.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


