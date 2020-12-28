tech2 News Staff

Realme launched a handful of products including Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S and Realme Buds Air Pro Edition in India last week. The highlights of the Watch S Pro include 14-day battery life and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that has an always-on feature. The Realme Watch S comes with 16 sports mode and a 1.3-inch LCD display. Both the smartwatch comes with blood oxygen and heart rate monitor. The Realme Watch S will be available for purchase today whereas Realme Watch S Pro will go on sale tomorrow (29 December) in India.

Realme Watch S pricing, availability

The Realme Watch S has been launched in India at Rs 4,999. Realme Watch S straps will be available at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps at Rs 999. The Watch S will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com. The Realme Watch S Master Edition will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India.

Realme Watch S specifications

The smartwatch comes with an aluminium alloy body. It features a 1.3-inch LCD display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with a 390 mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 15 days on a single charge.

The watch supports magnetic charging and can be charged from zero to 100 percent in two hours. It also comes with blood oxygen, a heart rate monitor and 16 sports mode. The sports modes include table tennis, outdoor cycle, outdoor run, walk, stationary bike, indoor run and so on.