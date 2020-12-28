Monday, December 28, 2020Back to
Realme Watch S with 16 sports mode to go on sale today at 12 pm: All you need to know

The Realme Watch S supports magnetic charging and can be charged from zero to 100 percent in two hours.


tech2 News StaffDec 28, 2020 11:53:47 IST

Realme launched a handful of products including Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S and Realme Buds Air Pro Edition in India last week. The highlights of the Watch S Pro include 14-day battery life and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that has an always-on feature. The Realme Watch S comes with 16 sports mode and a 1.3-inch LCD display. Both the smartwatch comes with blood oxygen and heart rate monitor. The Realme Watch S will be available for purchase today whereas Realme Watch S Pro will go on sale tomorrow (29 December) in India.

Realme Watch S pricing, availability

The Realme Watch S has been launched in India at Rs 4,999. Realme Watch S straps will be available at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps at Rs 999. The Watch S will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com. The Realme Watch S Master Edition will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India.

Realme Watch S

Realme Watch S specifications

The smartwatch comes with an aluminium alloy body. It features a 1.3-inch LCD display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with a 390 mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 15 days on a single charge.

The watch supports magnetic charging and can be charged from zero to 100 percent in two hours. It also comes with blood oxygen, a heart rate monitor and 16 sports mode. The sports modes include table tennis, outdoor cycle, outdoor run, walk, stationary bike, indoor run and so on.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


