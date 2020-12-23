tech2 News Staff

Realme has launched three new products in India. These three devices include Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S and Realme Buds Air Pro Edition. The newly launched Master Edition of Buds Air Pro is designed by José Lévy. The highlights of the Watch S Pro include 14-day battery life and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that has an always-on feature. The Realme Watch S comes with 16 sports mode and a 1.3-inch LCD display. Both the smartwatch comes with blood oxygen and heart rate monitor.

Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition pricing, availability

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition has been launched at Rs 4,999. They will be available for purchase starting 8 January at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme Watch S has been launched in India at Rs 4,999. Realme Watch S straps will be available at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps at Rs 999. The Watch S will go on sale starting 28 December at 12 pm. The Realme Watch S Master Edition will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India.

Realme Watch S Pro has been launched at Rs 9,999. The Watch will go on sale on 29 December, 2020 on Flipkart and Realme.com. Silicon straps for the watch will go on sale on 5 Jan at 12 pm and will be priced at Rs 499. The vegan leather straps will cost Rs 999.

Realme has also announced a new Grafflex t-shirt at Rs 999.

Realme Watch S Pro specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro features a circular always-on display with 326 PPI. The watch will come with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It will have 450 nits brightness and 100 watchfaces.

The Realme smartwatch comes with 15 sports mode including swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walking, spinning, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, hiking, elliptical, rowing, basketball, strength training, free workout.

The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance and you can wear it even while you are swimming. The watch comes with 14-day battery life.

The #realmeWatchSPro also comes with a Swimming mode. Features like 5ATM water resistance, automatic recognition of swim strokes, SWOLF data and swim distance help you understand your swimming habits & record your total calories. pic.twitter.com/vNhoRAyMh3 — realme Link (@realmeLink) December 23, 2020

Realme Watch S specifications

The smartwatch comes with an aluminium alloy body. It features a 1.3-inch LCD display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with a 390 mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 15 days on a single charge.

The #realmeWatchS Master Edition designed by Grafflex features 2 unique designs:

👉Classic combination of Black & White; timeless in its simplicity yet full of strong animation

👉Bold and colourful fit; featuring classic comic elements pic.twitter.com/7bkaIZxo8t — realme Link (@realmeLink) December 23, 2020

The watch supports magnetic charging and can be charged from zero to 100 percent in two hours. It also comes with blood oxygen, a heart rate monitor and 16 sports mode.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition specifications

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Editions are designed by José Lévy and have the same specifications as Realme Buds Air Pro. They are powered by Realme's new S1 chipset. The earbuds offer both effective and active noise cancellation.

The company claims that the earbuds perform 'as good as the AirPods Pro'. The Realme Buds Air Pro can apparently offer up to 25 hours of battery life. The earbuds also use Google fast pair for automatic detection and pairing with the smartphone.