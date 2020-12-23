Wednesday, December 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launched at Rs 4,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively

Realme Watch S Pro comes with a 14-day battery life, heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitor.


tech2 News StaffDec 23, 2020 13:59:43 IST

Realme has launched three new products in India. These three devices include Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S and Realme Buds Air Pro Edition. The newly launched Master Edition of Buds Air Pro is designed by José Lévy. The highlights of the Watch S Pro include 14-day battery life and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that has an always-on feature. The Realme Watch S comes with 16 sports mode and a 1.3-inch LCD display. Both the smartwatch comes with blood oxygen and heart rate monitor.

Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launched at Rs 4,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition pricing, availability

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition has been launched at Rs 4,999. They will be available for purchase starting 8 January at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme Watch S has been launched in India at Rs 4,999. Realme Watch S straps will be available at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps at Rs 999. The Watch S will go on sale starting 28 December at 12 pm. The Realme Watch S Master Edition will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India.

Realme Watch S Pro has been launched at Rs 9,999. The Watch will go on sale on 29 December, 2020 on Flipkart and Realme.com. Silicon straps for the watch will go on sale on 5 Jan at 12 pm and will be priced at Rs 499. The vegan leather straps will cost Rs 999.

Realme has also announced a new Grafflex t-shirt at Rs 999.

Realme Watch S Pro specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro features a circular always-on display with 326 PPI. The watch will come with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It will have 450 nits brightness and 100 watchfaces.

The Realme smartwatch comes with 15 sports mode including swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walking, spinning, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, hiking, elliptical, rowing, basketball, strength training, free workout.

The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance and you can wear it even while you are swimming.  The watch comes with 14-day battery life.

Realme Watch S specifications

The smartwatch comes with an aluminium alloy body. It features a 1.3-inch LCD display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with a 390 mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 15 days on a single charge.

Realme Watch S

Realme Watch S

The watch supports magnetic charging and can be charged from zero to 100 percent in two hours. It also comes with blood oxygen, a heart rate monitor and 16 sports mode.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition specifications

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Editions are designed by José Lévy and have the same specifications as Realme Buds Air Pro. They are powered by Realme's new S1 chipset. The earbuds offer both effective and active noise cancellation.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

The company claims that the earbuds perform 'as good as the AirPods Pro'. The Realme Buds Air Pro can apparently offer up to 25 hours of battery life. The earbuds also use Google fast pair for automatic detection and pairing with the smartphone.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme Watch S Pro India launch highlights: Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, Watch S priced at Rs 4,999, Watch S pro at Rs 9,999

Dec 23, 2020
Realme Watch S Pro India launch highlights: Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, Watch S priced at Rs 4,999, Watch S pro at Rs 9,999
Realme Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event live

Realme launch event

Realme Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event live

Dec 23, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020