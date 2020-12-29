Tuesday, December 29, 2020Back to
Realme Watch S Pro with a 14-day battery life to go on first sale today at 12 pm

The Realme smartwatch comes with 15 sports modes including swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walking, spinning, indoor walk and more.


tech2 News StaffDec 29, 2020 11:10:37 IST

Realme launched two new smartwatches – Watch S and Watch S Pro – in India last week. Realme Watch S that comes with a 16 sports mode went on its first sale yesterday on Flipkart and Realme.com. The higher variant of Realme Watch S Pro will be available for purchase today in India. The highlights of the Watch S Pro include 14-day battery life and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that has an always-on feature. Both the smartwatches come with blood oxygen and heart rate monitor.

Realme Watch S Pro pricing, availability

Realme Watch S Pro has been launched at Rs 9,999. The watch will go on sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm. Silicon straps for the watch will go on sale on 5 Jan at 12 pm and will be priced at Rs 499. The vegan leather straps will cost Rs 999.

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro features a circular always-on display with 326 PPI. The watch will come with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It will have 450 nits brightness and 100 watchfaces.

The Realme smartwatch comes with 15 sports mode including swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walking, spinning, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, hiking, elliptical, rowing, basketball, strength training, free workout.

The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance and you can wear it even while you are swimming.  The watch comes with 14-day battery life.

