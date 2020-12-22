FP Trending

Realme Watch S Pro will be launched tomorrow (23 December). Ahead of the unveiling of the smartwatch, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease an image of the Watch S Pro. The Realme Watch S Pro will feature a 1.39-inch large AMOLED touchscreen. With 2 hours charge, the wearable will have 14-day long-lasting battery life. The smartwatch will have a high-precision dual-satellite GPS. It will have blood oxygen and heart rate monitor.

Can’t wait for #realmeWatchSPro?

✅Mesmerizing visuals - AMOLED touchscreen

✅Uninterrupted usage - 14 Day Battery

✅High-Precision Dual Satellite GPS

✅Pro-health with Blood Oxygen & Heart-rate monitor

Tune in tomorrow at 12:30PM IST. #TheStylishNewProhttps://t.co/vx95vPJDtm pic.twitter.com/xKBQ6S1A7o — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 22, 2020

As per the official page of Realme, the Watch S Pro will be launched at 12:30 pm. It will have a premium metallic case.

The Realme Watch S Pro will feature a circular always-on display with 326 PPI. The watch will come with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It will have 450 nits brightness.

The Realme smartwatch will have 15 sports mode including swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walking, spinning, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, hiking, elliptical, rowing, basketball, strength training, free workout.

The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance and you can wear it even while you are swimming

The watch is expected to weigh 63.5 grams with the strap. It will have a 420 mAh cell.

The smartwatch is expected to come with a find your phone feature and you can get call notifications on the smartwatch. It can also be used to control music and camera app on your smartphone, given it has been permitted to do so.

Once available in the market, the Realme Smartwatch S Pro will come with a charger and the user manual providing step-by-step method of using the features in the device.