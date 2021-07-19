FP Trending

Realme has finally confirmed it will add new smartwatches to its Realme Watch series along with a few other audio products, during an event. As per the latest update, the company will launch two smartwatches – which are the Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro, along with three wireless earphones that are Realme Buds Q2 Neo, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo and Realme Buds Wireless 2. The event will take place online on 23 July, following which all the products will be made available for customers to purchase on the Amazon India website.

In terms of specifications, the Watch 2 Pro comes with a large, 1.75-inch full-touch display. It also features a heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracker and lots more. Regarding the battery, it will last up to 14 days on a single charge. The watch can also track activities such as running, swimming, sports, yoga and more. Available only in black, the Realme Watch 2 is IP68 rated dust- and water-resistant.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 earphones feature active noise cancellation for calls, along with Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio, 88 ms latency and a 13.6mm bass boost driver. A 10-minute charge will give the earphones a claimed 12 hours of battery life. It also comes with with Dart Charge technology, along with IPX5 water resistance.

The company has already launched the Realme Watch 2 Pro in Malaysia, while the Realme Buds Wireless 2 was unveiled in Sri Lanka. The Realme Watch 2 Pro costs MYR 299 (approx Rs 5,300) in Malaysia, whereas the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo in Sri Lanka is available for LKR 8,279 (approximately Rs. 3,000).

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo comes with 17 hours of playback time and with a 10-minute charge, has a battery life of two hours. It is available in Kandi Green, Kandi Black, and Kandi Yellow shades and is priced at RM 99 (approximately Rs 1,750).