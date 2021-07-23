tech2 News Staff

Realme launched a few new products including Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Realme Buds Q2 Neo in India today. The two smartwaches will with 90 sports modes including outdoor running, strength training, football, basketball, yoga, cricket, and more. All the newly launched products will be available for purchase at 12 pm.

Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 and will go on sale on 26 July at 12 am on Amazon and Realme.com. The Realme Watch 2 is priced at Rs 3,499 in India that will be available at Rs 2,999 during the first sale on 26 July at 12 am.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 2,299. On the first sale (26 July), it will be available at Rs 1,999 on Flipkart.

The Buds Wireless 2 Neo is launched at Rs 1,499 and will be available at Rs 1,399 during the first sale. It will be available for purchase on 26 July at 12 am on Amazon and Realme.com.

Realme Buds Q2 are priced at Rs 1,599. It will be available at Rs 1,299 during the first sale that will take place on 26 July at 12 am on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Watch 2 Pro specifications

Going by the variant launched in Malaysia, Realme Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display. It comes with 90 sports modes including outdoor running, strength training, football, basketball, yoga, cricket, and more. In terms of battery, it will offer up to 14-day battery life.

Other features of the smartwatch include a 24-hour heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep detection, breathing exercises, and more. Realme Watch 2 Pro also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

Realme Watch 2 specifications

Realme Watch 2 comes with a 1.4-inch square display that offers 320 x 320-pixel resolution. It also comes with 90 sports modes like the Pro variant that includes basketball, boxing, dancing, golf, hiking, indoor cycling, outdoor running, table tennis, and yoga, and more.

The smartwatch offers up to 12 days of battery life. It also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance. As for the features, Realme Watch 2 comes with oxygen blood monitor, heart rate monitor and sleep monitor along with a Hydration reminder, Sedentary reminder, Camera Control and Mediation Assistant.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo specifications

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will come with 11.2 mm Bass Boost drivers, environment noise cancellation (ENC) support, 88ms super-low latency and IPX4 sweatproof rating. In terms of battery, the neckband offers 17 hours of battery life and can provide up to 120 minutes of playback time in just 10 minutes of charge.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 specifications

These wireless earphones come with 13.6 mm Bass Boost drivers, ANC, IPX5 water resistance and 88ms low latency for a better gaming experience. They also come with a transparency mode that allows external sound in so that the user can hear the person standing near him. The earphones have magnetic earbuds. As for the battery, it offers up to 18 hours of battery life with ANC and 50 percent volume and up to 22 hours without ANC. It can apparently offer 12 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo expected specifications

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo come with 20 hours of battery life (including case). Each earbud will offer 5 hours of playtime. The earbuds will come with 10 mm dynamic drivers and a new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology.

For gamers, the Realme Buds Q2 Neo will also offer 88ms low latency and support for environmental noise cancellation.