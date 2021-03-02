Tuesday, March 02, 2021Back to
Realme unveils 108 MP camera technology with new starry mode, portrait modes and more

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 8 Pro smartphone will come with 108 MP camera technology.


tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2021 16:18:17 IST

Realme has introduced its 108 MP camera technology globally today. The new 108 MP camera uses Samsung's ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which is 1.52-inch in size and offers 12,000 x 9,000 effective resolution. Realme says that this technology also brings 9-in-1 pixel binning tech that produces better quality images. The sensor also comes with a Smart ISO feature that automatically selects the most suitable ISO according to the setting for optimising picture quality and reducing noise simultaneously.

Realme 8 Pro will come with 108 MP camera technology.

Realme confirmed that the new 108 MP camera technology will come in the upcoming Realme 8 Pro smartphone. The new camera tech also includes in-sensor zoom technology that focuses on capturing sharp and clear images. According to the company, "In Realme 8 Pro’s camera, 3x mode activates a new In-sensor Zoom, which will only use the 12 MP mapped with the zoomed part to generate an image. The imaging process is faster because of the smaller size on the 12 MP photo, enabling Realme 8 Pro to take eight 12 MP photos in a row and then input them into the clarity enhancement algorithm to further increase the image clarity."

In addition to this, the 108 MP camera will now "starry time-lapse" on a smartphone. According to the company, "It just takes 480 seconds to shoot 30 photos and then to generate a 1-second time-lapse video."

The new tilt-shift photography feature allows users to capture a miniature landscape image where the algorithm will focus on one part of the image blurring the background. This is a kind of bokeh effect for landscape images. This feature can also capture time-lapse videos.

For portrait shots, Realme has introduced three different features. The Neon portrait feature will add a "dream-like" filter by emphasising the bokeh spots in the backdrop. Dynamic Bokeh portrait feature will put a hazy background giving a "sense of speed". The AI Colour portrait feature retains the colours of the human body in the image while making the soundings black and white.

