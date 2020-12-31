Thursday, December 31, 2020Back to
Realme UI 2.0 update starts rolling out for Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro

Always on Display mode has received customisation and now Realme phones will have three different dark modes.


FP TrendingDec 31, 2020 18:47:41 IST

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro have received early access to the Realme UI 2.0 update which is based on Android 11. The firm has started rolling out the update from 30 December, and this follows the Realme UI 2.0 update to the Realme X50 Pro smartphone. Realme has mentioned that the early release has been initiated for a limited set of users and a wider rollout will be issued soon. As per a company press release, Realme UI 2.0 will bring “unlimited customisation options”. The rollout also complies with the realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) roadmap.

Certain security features like Private Space and a Security Shield have been introduced as well.

But in order to get their hands on the December Realme UI 2.0 update early access, users of Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro will have to fill an application. The firm specifies that the form has to be filled in the Google Forms where users will be requesting the update. Then the company will let users experience the Realme UI new features based on Android 11 for the first time.

According to the changelog of the update, there is a 45 percent increase in System Resources Utilisation Efficiency on Realme smartphones now, along with a 32 percent increase in system speed. Also, a 17 percent rise in Frame Rate Stability and 23.63 percent enhancement can be seen in the time taken to launch any app on the phone. Certain security features like Private Space and a Security Shield have been introduced as well.

Many improvements have been brought forward in the user interface with the new update. Always on Display mode has received customisation and now Realme phones will have three different dark modes -- enhanced, medium and gentle, thereby catering to a wide range of user demands.

